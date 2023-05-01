The Second Line parade on Saturday.

The event, now in its 22nd year, has become one of the biggest talent showcases for both established and up and coming jazz performers.

Early indications are that even more music fans turned out this year despite the showers as tens of thousands flocked to catch both old favourites and exciting new rising stars.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “What can I say? We haven’t stopped all weekend and I’m sure there will be lots of sore feet today. The Jazz Festival brings out the very best in our city which is renowned for its love of music and song, it’s just in our blood.

The Mayor, Sandra Duffy, leading the Second Line parade on Saturday.

"Our venues were packed to the rafters, and it was just wonderful to see people of all ages literally dancing in the streets, with al fresco performances throughout the town centre.

“I want to congratulate all our hospitality venues for making this event the huge success that it is, and of course the Council team for once again creating such a wonderful and eclectic programme of entertainment.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the Festival from start to finish and I also want to thank all those who supported my chosen charity at events over the weekend.”

Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said: “Every year we keep our fingers crossed that we’ve got the programme right and that it will appeal to a wide range of music lovers.

Johnny Quigley in the Maldron Hotel during Derry’s Jazz Festival Weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2318GS – 09

"Once again we weren’t disappointed and the city was swinging from start to finish. We get fantastic feedback from the artists each year, and I think it’s a real testament to the festival that so many of them make this an annual trip.

