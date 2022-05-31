Derry creatives set for Stendhal’s 12th year of providing platforms

The festival is set to kick off from June 30 to July 2. Acts like the Undertones and Soak have headlined the event, while other notable performers such as Roe, Dirty Faces, Losta Plot, Ports and Ryan Vail have all had multiple stand-out performances over the years at Ballymully Cottage Farm.

Bronagh Gallagher will headline the opening night on June 30. Bronagh is considered one of Ireland’s leading actors and voices of soul music. Derry punk rockers the Wood Burning Savages return to the Stendhal stage for the first time since 2019. Lead singer Paul Connelly said:

“We can’t wait for Stendhal, it’s the highlight of the summer for us. The atmosphere is absolutely electric, if you give the audience a great show, they reflect it back at you 100 times louder.”

Stendhal Festival 2022

Pop-punk trio Cherym also make a return to Stendhal. Bassist Nyree Porter said: “We’re so excited to play the festival this year, we love Stendhal and the atmosphere it brings every summer and cannot wait to catch up with friends we haven’t seen in ages.” Fusion folk band Here Comes the Landed Gentry are playing what could be their very last ever gig. DJ and producer Louise Da Costa will take to the decks for the first time at Stendhal this year.

Derry rapper, Hyfin will make his debut, as well as Cartin, who is one of Derry’s most exciting new producers. Hip-hop scallywags Craic Pipe will perform at Stendhal for the first time.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill said: “Derry really is a phenomenal cradle for creative talent and we would be mad not to have a healthy representation of the city’s performers. We always enjoy a huge turnout of festival goers from Derry.”