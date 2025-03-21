Derry Feis Irish dancing revamp aimed at proving what it can do for dancing community

A revamp of the Irish Dancing section at this year’s Derry Feis is aimed at showing what the cultural institution can provide for the dancing community and, moreover, represents a very strong update of the number of competitions on offer according to the section’s chief organiser.

Irish dancing at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille has been at the heart of the institution since 1922 and as such predates the first All Ireland Championships by some years. Since the early 1970s, both main dancing organisations have operated under an agreed policy formulated by the late Bishop of Derry Edward Daly. In practice, the arrangement means that dancing at Derry Feis is one of very few open platforms anywhere in the world where both organisations compete against each other.

Irish Dancing Co-Ordinator at Derry Feis Shauna Doherty said: “I have worked with representatives from both An Chomdháil and An Coimisiún and together we refreshed the syllabus. It wasn’t a small undertaking, and it will remain a work in progress and as we go forward, I’ll continue to seek everyone’s input.

“For the first time in the dancing section we are going to have a full grades list. We will have Bun Grad, the equivalent of Beginner A and Tús Grad, the equivalent of Beginner B and Mean Grad, equivalent to Pre-Open. Obviously, we’ll have our team competitions, Opens, Championships and some preliminary competitions as well.”

Feis Dancing Co-ordinator Shauna Doherty (pictured left) with her sister Rachael Kavanagh. The women will also be performing a sponsored exhibition dance to raise funds for the ‘Get Rubie to Mexico’ campaign.

The rationale for the updates to the dancing section of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille, says Shauna forthrightly, was to simply boost the number of entries.

She said: “People vote with their feet and it’s very easy to say that it’s a difficult time of year for Irish dancers with the World Championships to contend with and Derry Feis so close that time of year. And that’s true. However, entries were becoming low. So, it was important for me as Dancing Co-Ordinator to look at the feis and say ‘well, what can we do to sort it out?’

“Although, in saying that, we already have entries from dancers from both Australia and New Zealand this year who are travelling on to Derry to compete after the World Championships.

“It’s all very well for us to look at other people and say ‘come and support us’, but how are we supporting other people? What are we doing to make sure that our syllabus reflects the fact that in both main dancing organisations some of the best Irish dancing schools in the world are from this city and its hinterland. So, what is the motivation for an Open standard dancer for them to come along and how are we celebrating every child? That is the goal of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille – to give every child a platform to show what they can do and for us to share that.

wo of the ‘Tiny Tots’ from last year’s feis. This competition for under-fives was highly popular in its first year in 2024.

“This is a big change for dancing at the feis and we’ve introduced dozens of new competitions. As I say, people will vote with their feet and our closing date for entries is March 31 and the details of all our competitions can be found in the syllabus which can be downloaded from www.derryfeis.com.

“Derry Feis is an institution and there’s not a family here without an experience of or a connection to it. It’s very, very special but the fact of the matter is that it is not just an Irish dancing feis. It’s a big festival, a big celebration in our town and I’m thankful that the feis committee has existed for over a century and preserved the cultural output of this city and county and the neighbouring counties of Donegal and Tyrone. Derry Feis reaches not only across Ireland but often far, far beyond here. I’m very grateful to the committee for all of that.

“As far as dancing goes, I find Derry Feis absolutely fascinating. It’s a unique opportunity for dancers to experience an open platform feis. It’s very worthwhile to come along and experience different adjudicators and perhaps look at the latest trends in costumes and choreography and most importantly, meet friends your own age from your own place.”

Balancing the traditions of the past with current and future innovations is by no means an easy task to surmount. But is that possible within the discipline of Irish dancing?

Texas based dancing teacher Richard Tew credits Derry Feis for being the instigator of the open platform system.

Shauna said: “That’s a very interesting question and cuts to the heart of the decision-making process that I have been involved with for this year. We have to be very respectful of what Derry Feis is and what it means to people. I think that we honour it by having a syllabus that reflects the wishes of modern Irish dancers. If the mission we follow at the feis is to give every child an opportunity to perform, then the syllabus should reflect the different age groups and abilities that exist. For me, it’s about getting that right.

“This year is about me finding my feet, but also showing my heart. I really care about the dancers, and I’m a very collaborative person and feel like I have this role because I have a sincere desire to tell both stories. But that doesn’t mean that I am the expert in Irish dancing. I feel that the teachers are the experts, and I like to listen to them and ask, ‘how are we doing and how could we do better?’ I like to listen to feedback from both organisations and from the committee and see what we can do.

Irish dancing of course has a huge worldwide following, but it has not gone unnoticed outside of Ireland that Feis Dhoire Cholmcille occupies something of a unique and indeed historic position within the discipline.

Richard Tew is an American Irish dancing teacher based in League City in Texas and a journalist and broadcaster by profession. In the last few years, he has been keen to promote Derry Feis through his podcasts on dancing and wider Irish culture on his YouTube channel ‘Rince Radio’.

The winners of the Veterans competition in 2024. This year, the competition will also be used to raise funds for various charities.

He said: “I’ve known about Derry Feis for a long time, I would say at least 10 to 15 years and when I became more and more involved in Irish dancing, I discovered that it was the first open platform competition that involved different organisations. I thought that was pretty innovative and was an inspiration to organisations and to independent teachers like myself.

“I have had varying degrees of involvement with different organisations but have always thought there could be more co-operation between different groups. After all, we are all doing the same thing. We all love Irish dancing.

“I like that Derry Feis isn’t just focused on Irish dancing. In America when we hear the word feis we automatically think about dancing competitions. Music and singing sort of takes a back seat, it’s kind of a side attraction and that’s about the extent of it. What I’ve learned about Derry Feis is that it’s very much the opposite, and the other Irish arts take the centre stage very much. Irish dancing is there as well to entertain that aspect of the culture, but music and arts are front and centre and I like that. It’s a well balanced experience to those who want to participate in the Irish culture, be they a dancer or musician and so on. I like the direction the Derry Feis is going; it’s incrementally evolving and looking at pursuing different avenues within Irish culture while maintaining its traditional roots and I look forward to seeing how the feis evolves and embraces the culture and new adherence to the culture as the year’s go by.”

As well as the revamp of the dancing syllabus, some of this year’s competitions will see emphasis placed on the feis dancing section giving something back in terms of charitable donations to various causes.

Shauna Doherty continued: “One of the most popular competitions we have is our Veterans Competition, which obviously is competed for by past competitive dancers. This time however we are welcoming novices, without dancing experience to take part and to fundraise independently for a charitable cause of their own. We already have some fantastic entries for it including some Irish dancing mammies who will fundraise for school funds to go to the World Championships the week before Derry Feis. I think that’s been a fantastic way that Derry Feis has been able to support dancers, their families and their schools.

“We also have competitors coming forward for local charities in Derry including a complete novice who’s a personal trainer who’s learning a Light Jig now in aid of addiction recovery. There’s also the chance that a nationally known YouTube celebrity will be taking part on behalf of the Mayor’s Charity. I can also say that my sister and I will be performing a two-hand. Now, as I’m the Dancing Co-Ordinator, we can’t be adjudicated but we’ve been given special permission by the feis committee to perform on an exhibition basis and we’ll be sponsored like everyone else for a cause close to my heart, so I’ve dusted the pumps off for Derry Feis.

Rubie McKeown’s family hope to send her to Mexico for neurological treatment which is not available in the UK.

“Years ago, when I was a dancer, I was placed second in the World Championship in Belfast and the champion that year was from Belfast. Through the power of social media, we have the privilege of getting a glimpse into people’s lives in a way we didn’t used to, and I have had the pleasure of seeing Tanya’s Crooks McKeown daughter Rubie grow and she’s fundraising at the moment for Rubie to go to Mexico for treatment that’s not available in the UK for a neurological condition. The treatment may give Rubie greater movement in her limbs and more control over her speech. So that’s the cause that my sister Rachael and I will be dancing in aid of.

“It’s just going to be a fantastic week for everyone”.

Feis Dhoire Cholmcille takes place this year from April 22 – 25. Details of competitions and how to enter can be found at https://www.derryfeis.com