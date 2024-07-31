Derry gears up for 80's icons, R'n'B and Lady Gaga, Pink, Meat Loaf and Little Mix tributes live open-air gigs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry is gearing up for a late summer hatrick of large-scale open air concerts at Ebrington Square.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lilian Seenoi-Barr this week met with representatives of INN Events to help promote their three music concerts at taking place over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The weekend of music kicks off with the Foyle Tribute Festival on Friday, August 23 which will represent the climax of the city’s Foyle Pride celebrations, and will also help raise funds for local charities Foyle Search and Rescue and the Foyle Hospice as well as the Foyle Pride organisation.On Saturday, August 24 R’n’B Fest will feature a night of the best of ‘old skool hip hop’, before Back to the 80s on Sunday, August 25 will feature live performances from three of that eras finest artists Nik Kershaw, T’Pau and China Crisis.

“I am delighted that live music will return to the iconic venue at the end of August with these three exciting live concerts,” said Mayor Barr. “INN Events are a Derry organisation who are grounded in their community and I would like to thank them for their support for local charities including my own charity the BUD club.

Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr pictured at Ebrington Square on Monday with Gary Curran and Stephen Doherty, Inn Events (Promoters).

“A limited number of tickets are still available for all three nights so if you want to be part of the city’s biggest music party for 2024 you should buy your tickets now.”

The Foyle Tribute Festival features a stacked lineup of some of the world’s best tribute acts including Pink, Meat Loaf, Little Mix, Taylor Swift, Spice Girls, Blondie and Lady GaGa as well as a special guest appearance from Donegal Disko.The event is suitable for all ages and will include an enclosed family friendly area.

On Saturday, local RnB talent from the city’s thriving hip hop scene will join visiting DJs and MCs for a night of old school nostalgia at RnB Fest.On Sunday night, Nik Kershaw, T’Pau and China Crisis will perform at the 80s Night.

Representatives from the Mayor’s charity for her year in office, the Bud Club, will be collecting donations on all three nights.Tickets for Friday and Saturday night are available via glistrr.com and tickets for Back to the 80s on Sunday night can be purchased via Eventbrite.co.uk.