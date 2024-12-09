Derry guitarist Paul Casey returns to St Columb’s Hall for special acoustic Christmas gig

Derry guitarist Paul Casey returns to St. Columb’s Hall for a very intimate Christmas gig.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last time Paul played the venue, which sold out, was late June for his warm-up gig for his debut Glastonbury appearance.

Casey had been asked by legendary promoter Paul Charles to play on his exclusive Acoustic Stage at the world-famous festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was after Charles heard Paul’s version of the Van Morrison classic ‘In the Days Before Rock ’n’ Roll’ which Casey recorded for the Hot Press Magazine 75th birthday celebration on the Belfast legends music.

“It was an amazing thing to be asked to play at Glastonbury,” muses the unassuming Derry-man.

“We had an absolutely brilliant time there plus the warm-up gig we played to our home audience was very special too,” he says.

On December 27 Casey returns to play St Columb’s Hall. Tickets are now available from Cool Discs on Foyle Street.