The Carnival of the Dead parade, Spark!, fireworks, a haunted market in Guildhall Square and the Awakening the Walled City Trail have been confirmed as some of the highlights of next month’s week-long Derry Halloween festival.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overall programme will run over seven days from Friday October 25 to Thursday October 31 across Derry and Strabane and will feature activities in over 50 venues. Derry’s Halloween celebrations, the largest festival of their kind in Europe, will feature the return of the Awakening the Walled City trail within the streets of the city centre from Monday, October 28 until Wednesday 30, and will climax with a ‘Carnival of the Dead’ themed Halloween parade and fireworks display on Thursday October 31. The programme includes In Your Space Circus’ Witchy Wonderland on the City Walls, Haunted Projections by Guildhall Production Studio on the Austins and Bishop Street Court House buildings, the LUXE hosted Elemental Garden in Ebrington Square and Rodafonio - a travelling street theatre act created by renowned American designer and musician Cesar Alvarez. Other highlights will include Stelzen Art Time Travelers in the grounds of the Cathedral Quarter, Studio 2’s Hocus Pocus sisters in the City of Bones, a Back to the Future-themed street performance by New Gate Arts, interactive performances by the North West Regional College’s Music and Performing Arts students. as well as Magical Science Shows in the Guildhall. The Haunted Harvest Market will be set up in Guildhall Square with home grown food.

The Monster Fun Fair at Ebrington is returning along with Spark! Drummers, Uncle Doom and his organ of Doom, Pop Up Choir Performances, Street Walkabouts, Haunted Houses, Live Music, Arts and Crafts, Kids Halloween Disco, Ghost Tours on the City Walls, Wailing Nuns, Wicked Windows, City Centre Dressing, City Dance’s Walter on the Dance Floor and a city centre trick or treat trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be events organised with the Playhouse, Echo Echo, Nerve Centre, An Cultúrlann and Glen Community Development.

The magical street theatre of Spark in Guildhall Square. DER2143GS – 107

Strabane’s Halloween celebrations meanwhile will include trick or treat trails, street theatre, food stalls, dinosaur shows, magicians and more in Castle Street, Abercorn Square and the Alley Theatre. The activity begins with the Castlederg Apple Fair on Friday October 25 and Saturday October 26 and includes various community events across the district including the Halloween Hoolie in Castlederg and Newtownstewart’s Scarecrow trail.

“Officers have been working closely with local providers, creatives and performers as well as international level acts to develop a dynamic and comprehensive programme for Halloween 2024,” Head of Culture at Council, Aeidin McCarter told Tuesday’s September meeting of the Council’s Business and Culture Committee.

“Activity is planned across the district from Friday October 25 and climaxing on Thursday October 31 with the city’s Carnival of the Dead Halloween Parade featuring some of the city’s finest performers, and culminating in the festival finale fireworks display where all eyes will be on the River Foyle for a deathly display of pyrotechnics. “We are confident that programming for 2024 will build on our reputation as Europe’s largest Halloween Festival and an internationally renowned visitor experience at this time of year.”

Other programming elements revealed at this week’s meeting are the return of the Hay Bale Sculpture Trail in and around Strabane which will see over 12 groups and community organisations get involved in Halloween activities by creating their own Hay Bale Sculptures using a perfect blend of creative charm and spooky thrills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween Carnival Parade participants last year. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.23

Council’s Culture and Business teams are organising a Halloween Business Engagement event on October 2, to allow the business, tourism, retail and hospitality sectors to receive practical support on how to leverage the Halloween activities to enhance their business. The full Halloween programme will be launched next week.