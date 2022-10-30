Here are some the main attractions, and if you get the chance check out some of the Halloween events taking place in estates, towns and villages across the region this weekend and on Monday. It’s your last chance today to see the Awakening the Walled CIty Trail, which runs from 6pm to 9pm.

Spark! Sunday and Monday city centre (times vary).

An homage at Austin’s building: Skeletons come to life, Fri-Sun 6pm to 9pm.

’Awakening the Walled City.' - Derry’s annual Halloween celebrations.The ever popular Spark make a welcome return to the City. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty Photography

Halloween Indoor Market, Society Street with free face painting, children’s crafts and games, children’s and adult’s haunted basement, Fri-Sun 2pm to 6pm; £5 per person; adults £6.50 (free hotdog and goodie bag).

Windows In the Well, Bishop Street, animations on the buildings Fri-Sun 6pm-9pm.

The Eyes of Castle Street, Castle Street comes alive from Fri-Sun 6pm to 9pm.

The Cracken Returns, Shipquay Street – monster fun as the sea beast returns Fri-Sun 6pm to 9pm.

Members of the Rogers family pictured with Barney Bones at the Cullen's Halloween Funfair on Wednesday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 052

The Story of Sir Walter de Brug, Pump Street Fri-Sun 6pm- 9pm.

The Portal at Bishop’s Gate, Fri-Sun 6pm-9pm.

Prison of Bones, Derry courthouse transformed with animation Fri-Sun 6pm- 9pm .

Trick or Treat animations St Columb’s Cathedral Fri-Sun 6pm – 9pm.

Remembrance Colour Illumination, Cenotaph, the Diamond Fri-Sun 6pm – 9pm.

Samhain, Luxe Ring of Fire displays and performances, and Spook Meadows, Ebrington, Fri-Sun 6-9pm.

Monster Halloween Fun Fair at Ebrington, Fri-Mon 2pm to 10pm.

Shadow Creatures, Underneath the Peace Bridge Fri-Sun 6-9pm.

Forest of Shadows, St Columb’s Park and St Columb’s Park House, Fri-Sun 6-9pm.

Heart of Samhain, Guildhall Square, all day daily.

Saurus daily (times vary).

Kidz Farm, Waterloo Place, creepy critters and a wall of terror, daily.

Haunted heritage and arts and crafts at the Tower Museum, daily.

The Ancients, Swan Park, Buncrana, Saturday & Sunday, shows hourly 5pm,6pm,7pm,8pm.

Roe Mill Playing Fields, Limavady Halloween extravaganza. Fri 6.30pm-9pm, and fireworks from 8.30pm.

Strabane two centre, all weekend, Winnie the Witch, Saurus, Spark! and a host of events, ahead of the fireworks finale on Monday at Melvin Running Track at 7pm.

Foyleside Most Ghosts world record attempt, Sunday from 11.30am (pre-registration required).

Halloween Carnival Parade Monday, 7pm.

Fireworks over the Foyle, Monday 8pm.

