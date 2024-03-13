Derry St Patrick's Day: Traffic & Travel information as largest ever gathering expected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of people are expected in the city centre for an action packed programme of music, dance, food and folklore and the city’s famous parade which will feature a record number of over 800 participants.

The ‘Out of the Darkness Into the Light’ themed celebrations will celebrate the arrival of spring in all its colourful splendour with entertainment and activity planned for Guildhall Square, the Peace Garden and the Craft Village.

The centre-piece event will once again be the North West Carnival Initiative’s renowned Spring Carnival Parade which will feature flamboyant performances from local dance groups, sports clubs and community organisations.

The annual St.Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival reached a climax in Derry as thousands of people came together to watch and take part in the annual event which was led by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy. This years event had a theme of recycling and reusing. Performances included dancing and a wishing well the Peace Garden musical performances in Guildhall Square and Circus acts in the city’s Craft Village as well as a host of colourful characters throughout the city centre. Picture Martin McKeown. 17.03.23

“After the long dark nights of winter, excitement is really building for our first major event of 2024 and I’m really looking forward to joining St Patrick and all the performers for our Spring Carnival parade,” she said.

“As always with an event of this scale there will be some temporary restrictions in place and I’d encourage people to familiarise themselves with the arrangements before travelling and to use public transport and active travel where suitable.

“There’s some brilliant activity and entertainment planned all around the city centre from 1pm – 6pm so access the programme now to plan your experience and I look forward to seeing you all on St Patrick’s Day!”

In order to facilitate the parade there will be some temporary traffic restrictions in place from approximately 1:30pm – 5pm.

Parking restrictions will be in effect from Boating Club Lane to Clarendon Street, Shipquay Street, Bishop Street, Bishop Street Carpark, Strand Road Carpark and Foyle Street Carpark.

The parade will depart from Bishop Street at 3pm and pass through The Diamond, Shipquay Street, Whitaker Street, Foyle Embankment, Harbour Square Roundabout and down the Strand Road to Strand Road carpark.

Accessible parking will be available in Foyle Street Car Park on a first come first served basis where there will be a viewing area for the parade as it passes the Guildhall.

A quiet space and baby feeding area will be available in the Guildhall.

Sunday March 17 is also the flag day for the Mayor’s chosen charities for her year in office, the Ryan McBride Foundation and the Foyle Hospice, and collectors will be around the city centre on the day asking for people to donate what they can.

The Main Stage at Guildhall Square will host live music from 1pm – 6pm featuring some of the best local musicians in the city’s thriving music scene, from soulful ballads, to foot stomping jigs people can experience the diverse musical tapestry that defines the city while inside the Guildhall, the Main Hall will host a traditional Irish music and a relaxed ceili dance session.

Alongside the stage, the Legenderry Delights food stalls from midday until 6pm will offer Irish inspired culinary delights from traders including Lo&Slo, Doherty’s Meats and La Tia Juanas.

The Bounce Festival in the Peace Garden from 1pm – 6pm will invite you to shake off the winter blues and bounce into Spring with In Your Space Circus featuring a stretch tent, circus skills workshops, acrobatic and parkour performances and interactive performers.

The Craft Village will also come alive with the thrilling beats of live traditional music and the infectious energy of Irish dancing.

Free arts and crafts for children can be accessed in Waterloo Place, Tower Museum and the Guildhall.