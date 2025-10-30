Derry & Strabane Mayor announces plans to honour Bloody Sunday families

Mayor, Ruairí McHugh has announced plans to honour the Bloody Sunday families in the wake of Soldier F’s acquittal.

At Wednesday’s Full Council Meeting, the first held since the former paratrooper was found not guilty of two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday, Mayor McHugh said he will liaise with families, via the Bloody Sunday Trust, “in order that the city and district finds a way to honour that campaign of the last 53 years”.

He added: “I had the honour to walk with the family members and survivors to the first day of the High Court, and I think it would be appropriate for me as the first citizen to pay tribute and commend the resilience and…. dignity of the Bloody Sunday families and survivors.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said it would be appropriate for the Mayor to “commend the Bloody Sunday survivors’ campaign”.

Bloody Sunday families in Belfast last week. Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“The dignity of the families, survivors, and many campaigners stands in stark contrast to the way that some of the leaders of political unionism have operated since the ruling; displaying their support for the Parachute Regiment with its symbolism, and acting as if…. somehow the truth has finally been exposed when that is not at all the case.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said it was “fitting” that council and Mayor McHugh “recognises that 53-year-long campaign”.

“Many of the Bloody Sunday families have literally put their lives into proving that their loved ones were innocent on that day, and it is fitting that we recognise that.

“I was there when Soldier F was found not guilty, I spoke to some of the families outside, and could see how devastated they were by that verdict.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairí McHugh. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“I, like Councillor Harkin, was incredibly shocked and disappointed to see some of the responses from… so-called leaders of unionism, who were claiming the verdict as some sort of victory in the face of tragedy.

“I, Mayor, commend you for even suggesting that you’re going to honour the Bloody Sunday families.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said council must show “unwavering support for the Bloody Sunday families in their pursuit for justice”.

She added: “They have had some horrifying times throughout including death threats to the family over recent weeks… I think, Mayor, that whatever you decide to do in conjunction with the families will be welcomed by us all.”

In response, UUP alderman Darren Guy concluded: “I begin by paying tribute to the Bloody Sunday families who have shown dignity throughout this long ordeal and no doubt be deeply disappointed by the judge’s decision.

“The UUP, however, is astonished this prosecution was allowed to proceed after the trial’s reliance on hearsay statements from two other soldiers was accepted, particularly after an earlier refusal to hold a trial because no new evidence had been identified.

“The Public Prosecution Service’s decision to proceed on the grounds of public interest rather than a clear evidential test undermines confidence in our judicial system.

“What occurred on Bloody Sunday was wrong. Equally the ongoing prosecution of Soldier F, pursued decades later amid contested and unreliable evidence, is also wrong.

“The money spent in this single case is startling when survivors and families of other atrocities… await with dignity, but have still not received justice."

Andy Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.