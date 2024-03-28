Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ireland’s longest running electronic music festival, Celtronic, returns to Derry this weekend. The 24th edition of the acclaimed festival will see dance music fans converge on the city to hear major acts including ANNIE MAC, acclaimed DJ, soundtrack composer and producer, DAVID HOLMES, house maestro MOVE D and the world’s best live electronic music artist KiNK alongside the best local and national DJs, producers and live acts.

On Good Friday March 28, David Holmes will bring his God’s Waiting Room clubnight to Sandinos. David Holmes’ CV is formidable, with five brilliant solo albums and over thirty soundtracks to his name.

Derry Journal

His latest album ‘Blind on a Galloping Horse’ is his most powerful, political and personal opus yet.

Picture of Move D on Waterloo street

Also tomorrow night, Celtronic 2024 will join forces with the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny for an evening of live music and late night electronic experiments featuring some of Ireland's finest musicians and electronic artists including David Kitt, Gareth Quinn Redmond, Saoirse Miller, Anna Mullarkey, The Fully Automatic Model, Jasmine Wood, Porphyry and Michael McElroy.

Saturday's packed programme begins with Celtronic Kids, the electronic music event for 0-4 year olds in association with Surestart Edenballymore at Long Tower Youth Club before BBC Radio Ulster broadcast Phil Taggart's House party from The Guildhall Taphouse from 6pm.

Later on Saturday evening, the festival returns to St. Columbs Hall for the first time in five years with an unmissable party headlined by ANNIE MAC who will be making her first appearance in the city in over ten years.

Annie Mac can be seen on the biggest stages of music festivals around the world, and in the DJ booths of the world's best clubs.

Annie Mac for Celtronic Derry

The party features a stacked line-up that includes live performances from New Jackson and local hero Cartin as well as DJ sets from two of the city’s finest Jordan Villa and Sean Den.

Celtronic 2024 will come to a spectacular close at The Nerve Centre on Easter Sunday March 31.

The best live electronic music artist in the world, KiNK, will make the journey from Sofia in Bulgaria to Derry for the Celtronic closing party.

KiNK’s music is unifying in the best possible way. Channeling the spirit and feeling of a time where it didn’t really matter who the faces behind the music were, KiNK plays with the elements of genres and sub-genres as if the future of it all is still wide-open.

KiNK will be joined at the party by MOVE D who has become a big Derry favourite over the years. Move D is one of modern electronic musicʼs most beloved souls with a long and varied musical history with roots in the 60s and 70s jazz, psychedelic, rock, soul and early electronica.

The closing party line-up also features a live set from The Cyclist while two of Derry’s best clubnights, Bekuz and Queen & Disco will take care of room two alongside Darren Allen and Sean Carlin.