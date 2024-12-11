Derry’s finest Panto Dame hands over the frock as Grove prepare to stage Cinderella at St Columb's Hall

Since the 1990s Willie Barrett has been donning the most colourful frocks and wigs and taking to the stage as the Dame in the Grove Theatre Group’s Annual Christmas Pantomime.

Now after many years, Willie has now decided that he wants to wipe off the lipstick, hang up the bra and hand over the frock to worthy successor, Hugo Crumlish.

Willie is well known in many local circles including the bar trade, entertainment industry and as a radio host, but many will cherish the hilarious memories he helped create on stage in the Rialto, St Columb’s Hall, St Mary’s Hall, and the Waterside Theatre alongside his side kick Paddy Taylor.

Willie and Paddy were a great comedy team and have entertained many audiences each Christmas, since the mid 1990s.

Paddy said he will miss the banter he and Willie have created over the many years on stage. However he wishes him many years of happy retirement from the hectic schedule of panto rehearsals and a typical run of 15/16 shows over several weekends, evenings and mornings.

In true theatrical fashion however, the show must go on and there is no one better to get glammed up than the newly ‘frocked’ Hugo Crumlish.

Hugo is no stranger to the stage, taking part in many performances over the past twenty-five odd years, while regularly singing in local choirs in between running his own successful Kitchen Supply Store.

Hugo cannot wait to get the dress on and take to the stage in panto’s return to St Columb’s Hall this December.

Willie Barrett is retiring from the stage while Grove is staging its annual pantomime, Cinderella at St Columb's Hall.

Hugo and Paddy will be taking to the stage to entertain the Derry public in typical Panto style - Oh yes they will!‘ in the Grove’s production of ‘Cinderella’ from Thursday December 12 to Saturday 21.

Tickets for the Grove Theatre’s production of the pantomime ‘Cinderella’ can be bought online at www.saintcolumbshall.com/cinderella.

The Directors of The Grove Theatre Group, Martin Mullan and Roderick Canning, said he would like to take this opportunity “to thank Willie for his commitment and dedication throughout the years and wish him a long and happy retirement from the stage”.