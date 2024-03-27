Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Council was responding after the Journal asked for a update on the bridge and were told that it should be ready for the end of April, although they also warned that this is only possible if it was subjected to no delays.

Work on the bridge, costing £2 million pounds, has been ongoing since May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DC&SDC confirmed back in June that the contractor, FP McCann Ltd., started pre-construction activity (including bridge design work) in June.

Photo of Pennyburn bridge 27-03-2024

Connecting the city’s riverfront to the Bay Park Nature Reserve and also the new greenway, the development will allow for a walk or cycle from Muff to city centre once the Culmore greenway ends.

The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities.

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane DIstrict Council said: “Work is progressing well on the Pennyburn Foot Bridge and it is expected to open on schedule in late Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Subject to no unexpected delays, the work should be completed by the end of April,” the spokesperson added.

F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.

The scheme design was developed by McAdam Design, who will continue to act as Project Manager through the delivery phase.

In February the bridge was lifted from Fort George onto it’s bay area location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in May 2023 the then mayor Sandra Duffy, said: “It is great news that Council has successfully appointed a contractor to deliver this iconic project, which will physically bridge a long-standing gap in the City and District’s walking and cycling network, whilst offering enhanced active and sustainable travel options for both our citizens and visitors.”