Derry's new Pennyburn bridge: New update on opening
The Council was responding after the Journal asked for a update on the bridge and were told that it should be ready for the end of April, although they also warned that this is only possible if it was subjected to no delays.
Work on the bridge, costing £2 million pounds, has been ongoing since May.
DC&SDC confirmed back in June that the contractor, FP McCann Ltd., started pre-construction activity (including bridge design work) in June.
Connecting the city’s riverfront to the Bay Park Nature Reserve and also the new greenway, the development will allow for a walk or cycle from Muff to city centre once the Culmore greenway ends.
The project is funded by the INTERREG VA Programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities.
A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane DIstrict Council said: “Work is progressing well on the Pennyburn Foot Bridge and it is expected to open on schedule in late Spring.
"Subject to no unexpected delays, the work should be completed by the end of April,” the spokesperson added.
F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.
The scheme design was developed by McAdam Design, who will continue to act as Project Manager through the delivery phase.
In February the bridge was lifted from Fort George onto it’s bay area location.
Back in May 2023 the then mayor Sandra Duffy, said: “It is great news that Council has successfully appointed a contractor to deliver this iconic project, which will physically bridge a long-standing gap in the City and District’s walking and cycling network, whilst offering enhanced active and sustainable travel options for both our citizens and visitors.”
A Departmental spokesperson meanwhile said at the time: “The Department is delighted to see the commencement of works for the Bay Road Bridge and Greenway. It is a great example of collaborative working between government departments, local government and the wider community. The bridge and greenway will complement future development works planned for Fort George and encourage sustainable travel to and from the site”.
