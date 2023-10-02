DJ Subtrax signs four-track record deal with legendary label Stress Records

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The deal follows the success of his track ‘WFT’ on TikTok and Soundcloud, which has had over 1.4 million streams since March.

The track was officially re-released through Stress Records on September 15 and is now available on all streaming platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stress Records are famous for house, electronic and dance music.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Lynch, who produces and DJs under the DJ Subtrax moniker.

Most Popular

Subtrax, real name Conor Lynch (22), has been releasing music since 2020. He has featured on BBC Music Introducing and was named a ‘Future Headliner’ by DJ Gemma Bradley.

His music has received extensive airplay on Irish radio. It has been popular both internationally and locally in Derry, as well as on social media.

Fans can expect new music from Subtrax through Stress Records in the near future.