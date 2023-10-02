DJ Subtrax signs four-track record deal with legendary label Stress Records
The deal follows the success of his track ‘WFT’ on TikTok and Soundcloud, which has had over 1.4 million streams since March.
The track was officially re-released through Stress Records on September 15 and is now available on all streaming platforms.
Stress Records are famous for house, electronic and dance music.
Subtrax, real name Conor Lynch (22), has been releasing music since 2020. He has featured on BBC Music Introducing and was named a ‘Future Headliner’ by DJ Gemma Bradley.
His music has received extensive airplay on Irish radio. It has been popular both internationally and locally in Derry, as well as on social media.
Fans can expect new music from Subtrax through Stress Records in the near future.
Subtrax will be performing across the UK in the coming months, and in Derry on Hallowe’en night.