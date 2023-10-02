News you can trust since 1772

DJ Subtrax signs four-track record deal with legendary label Stress Records

Derry DJ Subtrax has signed a four-track record deal with the legendary record label Stress Records.
By Sean Kelly
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:05 BST
The deal follows the success of his track ‘WFT’ on TikTok and Soundcloud, which has had over 1.4 million streams since March.

The track was officially re-released through Stress Records on September 15 and is now available on all streaming platforms.

Stress Records are famous for house, electronic and dance music.

Conor Lynch, who produces and DJs under the DJ Subtrax moniker.Conor Lynch, who produces and DJs under the DJ Subtrax moniker.
    Subtrax, real name Conor Lynch (22), has been releasing music since 2020. He has featured on BBC Music Introducing and was named a ‘Future Headliner’ by DJ Gemma Bradley.

    His music has received extensive airplay on Irish radio. It has been popular both internationally and locally in Derry, as well as on social media.

    Fans can expect new music from Subtrax through Stress Records in the near future.

    Subtrax will be performing across the UK in the coming months, and in Derry on Hallowe’en night.

