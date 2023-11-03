Ebrington large event application process opened for 2024
Derry City and Strabane District Council and The Executive Office have opened the application process for events of over 3,000 people at Ebrington next year.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT
Up to five major events can be held at Ebrington in 2024.
Derry City and Strabane District Council is facilitating the process for large-scale events requiring an Entertainment License in collaboration with The Executive Office (TEO).
Large events are defined as those at which over 3,000 people will attend.
Applications opened on Friday, November 3, 2023 and will close on November 24, 2023.