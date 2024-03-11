Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, with her proud family at the O2 London on Sunday.Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, with her proud family at the O2 London on Sunday.
Eight photographs from Derry country singer Abbie Mac’s gig at the O2 London

Young Derry country singer Abbie Mac went down a storm at the Country to Country 2024 showcase in the O2 in London.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:53 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 15:53 GMT

Proud mum Lisa, who attended the gig on Sunday, said: “She did amazing. Everyone loved her set. She did us all proud.”

The 17-year-old St. Mary’s College pupil celebrated the release of her debut single ‘Dead Inside’ on Friday by jetting off to play on a bill that included established American country acts Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Elle King and Drake Milligan in the huge arena on Sunday night.

