Eight photographs from Derry country singer Abbie Mac’s gig at the O2 London

Proud mum Lisa, who attended the gig on Sunday, said: “She did amazing. Everyone loved her set. She did us all proud.”
The 17-year-old St. Mary’s College pupil celebrated the release of her debut single ‘Dead Inside’ on Friday by jetting off to play on a bill that included established American country acts Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Elle King and Drake Milligan in the huge arena on Sunday night.
1. Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, preparing for her set at the O2 London on Sunday.
Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, preparing for her set at the O2 London on Sunday. Photo: Lisa McGlinchey
2. Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, at the O2 London on Sunday.
Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, at the O2 London on Sunday. Photo: Lisa McGlinchey
3. Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, at the O2 London on Sunday.
Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, at the O2 London on Sunday. Photo: Lisa McGlinchey
4. Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, at the O2 London on Sunday.
Abbie McGlinchey, aka Abbie Mac, at the O2 London on Sunday. Photo: Lisa McGlinchey