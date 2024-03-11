Eight photographs from Derry country singer Abbie Mac’s gig at the O2 London

Proud mum Lisa, who attended the gig on Sunday, said: “She did amazing. Everyone loved her set. She did us all proud.”

The 17-year-old St. Mary’s College pupil celebrated the release of her debut single ‘Dead Inside’ on Friday by jetting off to play on a bill that included established American country acts Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Elle King and Drake Milligan in the huge arena on Sunday night.