Festival fun in Inishowen: What’s on at Clonmany Festival, Greencastle Regatta and Festival and Beatlesfest in Moville

After a long absence because of Covid 19, Moville’s BeatlesFest on the Lough will take place over three days from July 29 to 31 in five different venues, in two different towns, Moville and Greencastle. It is Ireland’s only annual BeatlesFest and top of the bill will be the Brothers Broke, who are travelling over from England.

The band will be, once again, taking their acclaimed show to the Edinburgh Fringe this August. Furthermore, they will also be premiering their new show about the song writing styles of John Lennon and Paul McCartney called ‘Sitting on a Cornflake’ which will be premiered at Moville’s Beatlesfest. For further information on the line-up, see www.CraicOn.com.

Greencastle Regatta and Festival also returns on Tuesday, August 2, with some of the highlights including a Bumper Kids’ Day on August 4, a Food Fair and Annual Blessing of the Fleet on August 5, a Colour Run in aid of the Donegal Hospice on August 6 and the Mullan HOPE Centre Craft Fair on August 7. There will also be live music on the Gig Rig from Wednesday to Friday, with artists such as Richie Remo, The Cavanagh Brothers and Ceol. See Greencastle Regatta and Festival on Facebook for more information.

A previous crowd in attendance at the always-popular Clonmany Festival.

The over a week-long Clonmany Festival also returns this weekend.

Now in its 53rd year, a number of major artists will perform each night, including Mike Denver, Jimmy Buckley, Nathan Carter, Robert Mizzell, Michael English and Johnny Brady.

There will also be a packed programme of events each day. Saturday sees the Junior Festival Queen Disco on Saturday from 8.30 - 10pm. Sunday sees the annual Festival Opening Parade from 2pm followed by Bonny Baby and the crowning of the Festival Queen.