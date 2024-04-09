Full programme of the 24th City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival May 2-6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday, May 2

5.45pm: Jaydee Brass Band at the Guildhall Square

6pm: The ‘Live Launch’ Classical Jazz event will be held in the Guildhall.

Jazz fans in Waterloo Street at a previous Jazz Festival weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2217GS – 089

6pm: Jordan O’Keefe at Rock Road Social

7pm: Conor McGinty at Ebrington Hotel

7pm: Irish Traditional Session at The Derby Bar

7.30pm: Big Band Jazz with Britannia Band at New Gate Arts & Culture Centre

7.30pm Dohouse at The Bentley Bar

8pm: Amy Winehouse tribute ‘Chasing Amy- A Celebration of the Life & Song of Amy Winehouse’ by Victoria Geelan on Artillery Road.

8pm: Julian Siegel Quartet at Bennigans Bar

8.30pm: Joseph Leighton Trio at Sandinos Back Bar

9pm: Paul McIntyre Quartet at Bishop Gate Hotel

9.30pm: Harry Connolly Band at the City Hotel Lobby

9.30pm: Hyde Park Brass Band at Guildhall Taphouse

10pm: The Ska Beats at The Bentley

10:30pm: The Motown Brothers at Silver Street

Friday, May 3

1pm: The Gay McIntyre Woodwind & Brass Masterclass Series will be playing at Foyle College.

1pm: Joan Talbot and Jazz Gazette at Bishops Gate Hotel

2pm: An Afternoon with the Mayor & The Jive Aces at the Guildhall

3pm: La Belle Bombshell Vintage Hair & Fashion Styling Workshops’ will be held at Vintage Star Boutique.

3pm: Ruth James at Ebrington Hotel

3pm: Jim McDermott & Friends at Bishops Gate Hotel

5pm: Jiveoholics at Silver Street

5pm: Paul McIntyre Quartet at City Hotel Lobby

Saturday, May 4

9am: The Bear Run at Ebrington Square

11am: Calgach Singers at the Guildhall

11am: Legenderry Pop-Up Market at Guildhall square

11am: Renegade Zoo at the Craft Village

11am: La Belle Bombshell Vintage Hair & Fashion Styling Workshops’ will be held at Vintage Star Boutique.

11:30am: Rock the Boat World Record Challenge at Shipquay Street

1pm: ‘Swing Dance Workshop’ will be held at Newmarket Street

1pm: St. Cecilia’s Jazz band at the Guildhall

1pm: Dance Workshop presented by North West Swing – Music by The Swing Commanders at Millennium Forum Plaza

1:45pm: Lumen Christi Jazz band at the Guildhall

2pm: Fiona Scott Trotter: ‘The Divas Story’ at the Playhouse

2pm: Martin John & The Fellas at the Guildhall

2pm: Duke Special & Special Guests Matinee Performance at St Augustine’s Church

2pm: Teddy Zoo Adventure at Alley Theatre

3pm: Foyle and Lisneal College, EA Jazz Ensembles at Gay McIntyre Stage Guildhall

3pm: Limavady Big Band at the Craft Village

4pm: Kerri Chandler will be performing at the Unit 8 Warehouse.

8pm: ‘An evening with Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene’ at the Nerve Centre

8pm: ‘A Thousand Kisses Deep’ A new arrangement of Leonard Cohen songs by Christine Tobin and Phil Robson at The Playhouse

Monday, May 5

3pm: Paul McIntyre & Special Guests will be playing at the Playhouse

5pm: Beltane Summer Music Festival at Ulster University Magee

7pm: George Colligan Quartet at Bennigan’s

8pm: ‘Ursula In Company’ at the Guildhall.

8pm: George Colligan Quartet at the Playhouse

Tuesday, May 6

2pm: Shane Rogers at the Bentley Bar

2pm: String Ninjas at Bishop’s Gate Hotel

3pm: Red Stripe Band at the Dungloe

5pm: Sundown Sessions Jazz Festival Open Mic at the Taphouse

5pm: Paul McIntyre Duo & John Fiona Trotter at The Rocking Chair

8pm: London Symphony Rock Orchestra at Millennium Forum Plaza