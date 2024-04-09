Full programme of the 24th City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival May 2-6
Thursday, May 2
5.45pm: Jaydee Brass Band at the Guildhall Square
6pm: The ‘Live Launch’ Classical Jazz event will be held in the Guildhall.
6pm: Jordan O’Keefe at Rock Road Social
7pm: Conor McGinty at Ebrington Hotel
7pm: Irish Traditional Session at The Derby Bar
7.30pm: Big Band Jazz with Britannia Band at New Gate Arts & Culture Centre
7.30pm Dohouse at The Bentley Bar
8pm: Amy Winehouse tribute ‘Chasing Amy- A Celebration of the Life & Song of Amy Winehouse’ by Victoria Geelan on Artillery Road.
8pm: Julian Siegel Quartet at Bennigans Bar
8.30pm: Joseph Leighton Trio at Sandinos Back Bar
9pm: Paul McIntyre Quartet at Bishop Gate Hotel
9.30pm: Harry Connolly Band at the City Hotel Lobby
9.30pm: Hyde Park Brass Band at Guildhall Taphouse
10pm: The Ska Beats at The Bentley
10:30pm: The Motown Brothers at Silver Street
Friday, May 3
1pm: The Gay McIntyre Woodwind & Brass Masterclass Series will be playing at Foyle College.
1pm: Joan Talbot and Jazz Gazette at Bishops Gate Hotel
2pm: An Afternoon with the Mayor & The Jive Aces at the Guildhall
3pm: La Belle Bombshell Vintage Hair & Fashion Styling Workshops’ will be held at Vintage Star Boutique.
3pm: Ruth James at Ebrington Hotel
3pm: Jim McDermott & Friends at Bishops Gate Hotel
5pm: Jiveoholics at Silver Street
5pm: Paul McIntyre Quartet at City Hotel Lobby
Saturday, May 4
9am: The Bear Run at Ebrington Square
11am: Calgach Singers at the Guildhall
11am: Legenderry Pop-Up Market at Guildhall square
11am: Renegade Zoo at the Craft Village
11am: La Belle Bombshell Vintage Hair & Fashion Styling Workshops’ will be held at Vintage Star Boutique.
11:30am: Rock the Boat World Record Challenge at Shipquay Street
1pm: ‘Swing Dance Workshop’ will be held at Newmarket Street
1pm: St. Cecilia’s Jazz band at the Guildhall
1pm: Dance Workshop presented by North West Swing – Music by The Swing Commanders at Millennium Forum Plaza
1:45pm: Lumen Christi Jazz band at the Guildhall
2pm: Fiona Scott Trotter: ‘The Divas Story’ at the Playhouse
2pm: Martin John & The Fellas at the Guildhall
2pm: Duke Special & Special Guests Matinee Performance at St Augustine’s Church
2pm: Teddy Zoo Adventure at Alley Theatre
3pm: Foyle and Lisneal College, EA Jazz Ensembles at Gay McIntyre Stage Guildhall
3pm: Limavady Big Band at the Craft Village
4pm: Kerri Chandler will be performing at the Unit 8 Warehouse.
8pm: ‘An evening with Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene’ at the Nerve Centre
8pm: ‘A Thousand Kisses Deep’ A new arrangement of Leonard Cohen songs by Christine Tobin and Phil Robson at The Playhouse
Monday, May 5
3pm: Paul McIntyre & Special Guests will be playing at the Playhouse
5pm: Beltane Summer Music Festival at Ulster University Magee
7pm: George Colligan Quartet at Bennigan’s
8pm: ‘Ursula In Company’ at the Guildhall.
8pm: George Colligan Quartet at the Playhouse
Tuesday, May 6
2pm: Shane Rogers at the Bentley Bar
2pm: String Ninjas at Bishop’s Gate Hotel
3pm: Red Stripe Band at the Dungloe
5pm: Sundown Sessions Jazz Festival Open Mic at the Taphouse
5pm: Paul McIntyre Duo & John Fiona Trotter at The Rocking Chair
8pm: London Symphony Rock Orchestra at Millennium Forum Plaza
Visit cityofderryjazzfestival.com
