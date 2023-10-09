News you can trust since 1772

Galliagh Community Response to open new office in Derry this week

Grassroots community organisation Galliagh Community Response have issued a public invitation ahead of the opening of their new office this week.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
The official launch will take place at the GCR’s new premises at Northside Shopping Centre this Friday, October 13 from 5pm to 8pm.

Galliagh Community Response was set up in late 2020 after local residents came together in protest at their area being used as a staging ground for anti-social activity.

At the time, residents rallied outside a local shop in solidarity with those worst affected.

Browsing the stalls at a previous Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre held in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 84Browsing the stalls at a previous Galliagh Community Response Christmas Craft Fair held in Pio House Parish Centre held in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 84
    Since then, the group’s volunteer residents have carried out routine street patrols, worked with local people on numerous initiatives and staged festival fun days and charity events in the area.

    A spokesperson said: “Galliagh Community Response welcome the entire community along to the official opening of our new premises in Northside Shopping Centre.”

    "Come along and enjoy the fun.”

    Activities planned include face painting, balloon modelling, a petting farm, and some famous mascots.

    There will also be music, hot food and refreshments.

