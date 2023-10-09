Galliagh Community Response to open new office in Derry this week
The official launch will take place at the GCR’s new premises at Northside Shopping Centre this Friday, October 13 from 5pm to 8pm.
Galliagh Community Response was set up in late 2020 after local residents came together in protest at their area being used as a staging ground for anti-social activity.
At the time, residents rallied outside a local shop in solidarity with those worst affected.
Since then, the group’s volunteer residents have carried out routine street patrols, worked with local people on numerous initiatives and staged festival fun days and charity events in the area.
A spokesperson said: “Galliagh Community Response welcome the entire community along to the official opening of our new premises in Northside Shopping Centre.”
"Come along and enjoy the fun.”
Activities planned include face painting, balloon modelling, a petting farm, and some famous mascots.
There will also be music, hot food and refreshments.