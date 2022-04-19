Glenabbey Easter Fun 2022 at Radius Hub in Derry

There was face painting, fun activities and Easter eggs galore as communities across the north west celebrated Easter over recent days.

By George Sweeney
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 9:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 9:33 pm
The Griffin and O’Doherty families pictured with the Easter Bunny at the Glenabbey Easter Party held in the Radius Housing Hub on Thursday afternoon last. DER2215GS – 034

Here’s some pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal at the Glenabbey Fun Day at Radius Hub.

Four-year-old Lola Cullen pictured with the Easter Bunny at the Glenabbey Easter Party held in the Radius Housing Hub on Thursday afternoon last. DER2215GS – 029
The Barr family pictured with the Easter Bunny at the Glenabbey Easter Party held in the Radius Housing Hub on Thursday afternoon last. DER2215GS – 030

Ella, Eabha and Oisin were at the Glenabbey Easter Party held in the Radius Housing Hub on Thursday afternoon last. DER2215GS – 031
Corey and Clodagh pictured with the Easter Bunny at the Glenabbey Easter Party held in the Radius Housing Hub on Thursday afternoon last. DER2215GS – 032
Abbie, Holly and Cara attended the Glenabbey Easter Party held in the Radius Housing Hub on Thursday afternoon last. DER2215GS – 033
