Host of musicians to entertain at 'Gig for Gaza' in The Plaza, Buncrana

A ‘Gig for Gaza,’ is to be held in The Plaza, Buncrana later this month.
By Laura Glenn
Published 1st Apr 2024, 11:43 BST
A host of great musicians will entertain at the gig, which will take place on Friday. April 26.

They include: Delta Minor; Connie ;The Scobes ; Todd Oliver; Fionn Kenny and The Plaza All Stars Band. There will also be some very special guests and a raffle on the night.Entry is 10 euros on the door.100% of proceeds are going directly to the organization Medical Aid For Palestinians.

