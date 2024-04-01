Host of musicians to entertain at 'Gig for Gaza' in The Plaza, Buncrana
A ‘Gig for Gaza,’ is to be held in The Plaza, Buncrana later this month.
A host of great musicians will entertain at the gig, which will take place on Friday. April 26.
They include: Delta Minor; Connie ;The Scobes ; Todd Oliver; Fionn Kenny and The Plaza All Stars Band. There will also be some very special guests and a raffle on the night.Entry is 10 euros on the door.100% of proceeds are going directly to the organization Medical Aid For Palestinians.
