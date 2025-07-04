Ibiza Orchestra bringing Balearic-inspired classic dance to Derry’s Ebrington Square
The Ibiza Orchestra are bringing their Balearic-inspired show to Derry.
“With their 26 instrument ensemble, amazing vocalists and an incredible DJ this group have performed all over the UK and internationally. With their own unique take on a number of classic dance music tracks that have been made iconic from DJs and nightclubs across Ibiza,” Live at the Square announced.
The orchestra will perform tracks from 808 State, Massive Attack, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton and Faithless on August 23 at Ebrington Square.
