News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins pictured at Friday night’s 25th Anniversary Gala Ball of the FDST with some of the young people from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins pictured at Friday night’s 25th Anniversary Gala Ball of the FDST with some of the young people from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins pictured at Friday night’s 25th Anniversary Gala Ball of the FDST with some of the young people from the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

IN PICS: Gala Ball celebrates 25 years of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

The City Hotel hosted over 200 people who turned out to celebrate 25 years of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

By Jim McCafferty
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:35 BST

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

(Please note: Photos are not for resale here)

The staff of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust pictured at Friday night’s Gala Ball Celebrating 25 Years at the City Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. The staff of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust pictured at Friday night’s Gala Ball Celebrating 25 Years at the City Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The staff of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust pictured at Friday night’s Gala Ball Celebrating 25 Years at the City Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Saxophone player Conor Collins sharing a joke with his mum on Friday night.

2. Saxophone player Conor Collins sharing a joke with his mum on Friday night.

Saxophone player Conor Collins sharing a joke with his mum on Friday night. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
The Devlin family pictured at the FDST 25th Gala Ball in the City Hotel on Friday night.

3. The Devlin family pictured at the FDST 25th Gala Ball in the City Hotel on Friday night.

The Devlin family pictured at the FDST 25th Gala Ball in the City Hotel on Friday night. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Sandra McDermott (right) and friends enjoying Friday night’s Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s Gala Ball celebrating 25 years. From left are Collette Higgins, Siobhan Collins, Bernie Feeney, Suzy Ward, Jackie Corbett and Una Burke. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Sandra McDermott (right) and friends enjoying Friday night’s Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s Gala Ball celebrating 25 years. From left are Collette Higgins, Siobhan Collins, Bernie Feeney, Suzy Ward, Jackie Corbett and Una Burke. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Sandra McDermott (right) and friends enjoying Friday night’s Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s Gala Ball celebrating 25 years. From left are Collette Higgins, Siobhan Collins, Bernie Feeney, Suzy Ward, Jackie Corbett and Una Burke. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4