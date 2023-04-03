IN PICS: Gala Ball celebrates 25 years of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

The City Hotel hosted over 200 people who turned out to celebrate 25 years of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography
1. The staff of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust pictured at Friday night’s Gala Ball Celebrating 25 Years at the City Hotel, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Saxophone player Conor Collins sharing a joke with his mum on Friday night.
3. The Devlin family pictured at the FDST 25th Gala Ball in the City Hotel on Friday night.
4. Sandra McDermott (right) and friends enjoying Friday night’s Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s Gala Ball celebrating 25 years. From left are Collette Higgins, Siobhan Collins, Bernie Feeney, Suzy Ward, Jackie Corbett and Una Burke. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
