Aoibhe Nic Lochlainn, CCE Baile na gCallieach, was awarded first place in both U12 Harp Dance Tunes and Harp Slow Airs at the recent Fleadh Dhoire 2023 held in Dungiven . CCE Baile na gCallieach will represent County Doire in July at the Fleadh Uladh in Dromore, County Tyrone. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 59

IN PICTURES: CCE Baile na gCallieach Fleah Dhoire winners bound for Fleadh Uladh

