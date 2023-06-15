IN PICTURES: CCE Baile na gCallieach Fleah Dhoire winners bound for Fleadh Uladh

Pictured are local musicians from CCE Baile na gCallieachfrom who wwereprize winners at Fleadh Dhoire 2023 held in Dungiven. They talented group will now go on to represent County Doire in July at the Fleadh Uladh in Dromore, County Tyrone.
Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal & CCE Baile na gCallieach.
1. Róise Ní Nhurchú, CCE Baile na gCallieach, was awarded first place Singing in Irish Age 15-18, Singing in English Age 15-18, Fiddle Slow Airs age 15-18, Lilting age 15-18, achieved second place in both Fiddle and Whistle Slow Airs and third place Whistle Slow Airs 15-18,plus recommended for the Ulster Fleadh, at the recent Fleadh Dhoire 2023 held in Dungiven. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 60
2. Tommy Dunn, CCE Baile na gCallieach, was among the prize winners, for new composed song in Engliah at the recent Fleadh Dhoire 2023 held in Dungiven . CCE Baile na gCallieach will represent County Doire in July at the Fleadh Uladh in Dromore, County Tyrone. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 57
3. Dillion McLaughlin, CCE Baile na gCallieach, was among the prize winners for Bango dance tunes age 15-18 at the recent Fleadh Dhoire 2023 held in Dungiven . CCE Baile na gCallieach will represent County Doire in July at the Fleadh Uladh in Dromore, County Tyrone. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 58
4. Meidhbhín Ni Dhonghaile, CCE Baile na gCallieach, was awarded first place Cómra at the recent Fleadh Dhoire 2023 held in Dungiven . CCE Baile na gCallieach will represent County Doire in July at the Fleadh Uladh in Dromore, County Tyrone. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2324GS – 56
