IN PICTURES: Circle of Support fun day at the Playtrail in Derry

What's OnArts and EntertainmentUna and Maeve Coyle pictured at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. DER2133GS – 012 IN PICTURES: Circle of Support fun day at the Playtrail in DerryChildren and their families have a great day recently at the Circle of Support Fun Day in Derry’s Playtrail.By The NewsroomThursday, 2nd September 2021, 6:49 pm 1. DER - CIRCLE OF SUPPORT FUNDAYRebecca, Kenny and Andrea Wylie were at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2133GS – 010 Photo Sales2. DER - CIRCLE OF SUPPORT FUNDAYFamily outing at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. DER2133GS – 011 Photo Sales3. DER - CIRCLE OF SUPPORT FUNDAYGary, Bella, Cotten and Nuala Dunn were at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. DER2133GS – 014 Photo Sales4. DER - CIRCLE OF SUPPORT FUNDAYLaila, Racheal and Caoimhin pictured at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2133GS – 015 Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 2