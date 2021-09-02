Una and Maeve Coyle pictured at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. DER2133GS – 012

IN PICTURES: Circle of Support fun day at the Playtrail in Derry

Children and their families have a great day recently at the Circle of Support Fun Day in Derry’s Playtrail.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 6:49 pm

1. DER - CIRCLE OF SUPPORT FUNDAY

Rebecca, Kenny and Andrea Wylie were at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2133GS – 010

2. DER - CIRCLE OF SUPPORT FUNDAY

Family outing at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. DER2133GS – 011

3. DER - CIRCLE OF SUPPORT FUNDAY

Gary, Bella, Cotten and Nuala Dunn were at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. DER2133GS – 014

4. DER - CIRCLE OF SUPPORT FUNDAY

Laila, Racheal and Caoimhin pictured at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2133GS – 015

