IN PICTURES: Circle of Support fun day at the Playtrail in Derry

Are you celebrating Halloween at home this year? Send us your photos

New museum planned for Derry: Appeal to bring Troubles artefacts to Gasyard Centre tomorrow

News you can trust since 1772

Laila, Racheal and Caoimhin pictured at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2133GS – 015

Gary, Bella, Cotten and Nuala Dunn were at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. DER2133GS – 014

Family outing at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. DER2133GS – 011

Rebecca, Kenny and Andrea Wylie were at the recent Circle of Support Fun Day held in the Playtrail. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2133GS – 010