IN PICTURES: Jiving to the beat and grooving in the street at Derry Jazz Festival

Pictured are artists and revellers at the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival in Derry.
By George Sweeney
Published 4th May 2024, 07:34 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 07:35 BST

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Jiving at the Mayor’s Tea Dance with the Jive Aces. Photo: George Sweeney

The Jaydee Brass Band’s Patrick Witberg entertaining passengers at the Foyle Street Bus station. Photo: George Sweeney

The SoulTown Grove band performing in the Dungloe Bar on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Jiving at the Mayor’s Tea Dance with the Jive Aces. Photo: George Sweeney

