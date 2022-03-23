Nile Rodgers fans at The Venue in July 2013 as disco ruled Derry on ce again. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.7.13

IN PICTURES: Nile Rodgers and Chic in The Venue, Derry, July 2013

The legendary Nile Rodgers played two sold out gigs as part of the City of Culture celebrations in Derry in 2013.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 5:12 pm

The shows were described as among the best ever staged in the city. Here are some pictures of his concert at The Venue in July 2013 to get you in the mood for Chic’s return in June.

1.

Nile Rodgers with some of the lucky people who joined him on stage in 2013. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com.

2.

Funk legend Nile Rodgers on stage in The Venue 2013 during the annual Celtronic in association with the City of Culture 2013 in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.7.13

3.

Amanda Doherty, Lee Robb, Treasa O'Dowd, Kieran Fleming and Joanne Doherty at the Nile Rodgers concert in The Venue 2013 as part of Celtronic. PIcture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com

4.

David and Susan Thomas and Denise Gillen pictured at the Nile Rodgers concert in The Venue 2013 as part of Celtronic. PIcture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com.

