Derry Girls actors Louisa Harland and Saoirse Jackson arrive at the Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road, on Monday night last, for the premiere of Series Two. DER0819GS-03

IN PICTURES: Remembering the 2019 Derry Girls Season 2 Premiere

It’s been over three years but this evening the cast and crew of Derry Girls will once again gather in Derry for the world premiere of the long awaited Season 3.

By Brendan McDaid
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:21 pm

Here’s some pictures from our archive which show the last time the stars graced the red carpet at the Strand Road Omniplex in Derry back in early 2019.

Pictures by George Sweeney/ Derry Journal.

1. DER - DERRY GIRLS SERIES 2 PREMIERE

Derry Girls actors Dylan Llewellyn and Nicola Coughlan arrive at the Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road, on Monday night last, for the premiere of Series Two. DER0819GS-05

2. DER - DERRY GIRLS SERIES 2 PREMIERE

Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee pictured with actors Louisa Harland, Dylan Llewellyn, Nicola Coughlan and Saoirse Jackson at the premiere of Derry Girls Two in the Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road, on Monday night last. DER0819GS-06

3. DER - DERRY GIRLS SERIES 2 PREMIERE

Derry Girls actor Saoirse Jackson autograph’s a fan’s arm outside the Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road, on Monday night last, as she arrived for the premiere of Series Two. DER0819GS-04

4. DER - DERRY GIRLS SERIES 2 PREMIERE

Derry Girls actors Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse Jackson and Dylan Llewellyn with friends at the premiere of Derry Girls Two in the Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road, on Monday night last. DER0819GS-07

