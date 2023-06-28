News you can trust since 1772
'In Search of Colmcille' exhibition to be presented by Donegal County Museum

As part of the Earagail Arts Festival 2023, Donegal County Museum presents the exhibition ‘In Search of Colmcille’ which showcases works made by artist Ina Olohan in celebration of Colmcille 1500.
By Laura Glenn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

The works reflect the artists research into Colmcille’s life and myth.

The visual imagery and written text tell stories of St. Colmcille and highlight the rich cultural heritage left in his wake. The work is mixed media including collage, textiles, block print and stitch, and explores the making of natural dyes and inks used by Columban monks in illuminated manuscripts.

Ina Olohan is a mixed media artist working on paper and fabric. Based in Kells, in Co. Meath, she grew up surrounded by the history and heritage of the Columban monks.

    “I like to imagine that I daily walk in the footsteps of monks. Whenever possible I can be found in my studio, surrounded by fabric and paper, threads, paints and dyes.”

    The exhibition will be launched on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm and all are welcome. It will run until early September 2023.

    For further information contact: Donegal County Museum, High Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, 074

    9124613; [email protected]