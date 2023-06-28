'In Search of Colmcille' exhibition to be presented by Donegal County Museum

The works reflect the artists research into Colmcille’s life and myth.

The visual imagery and written text tell stories of St. Colmcille and highlight the rich cultural heritage left in his wake. The work is mixed media including collage, textiles, block print and stitch, and explores the making of natural dyes and inks used by Columban monks in illuminated manuscripts.

Ina Olohan is a mixed media artist working on paper and fabric. Based in Kells, in Co. Meath, she grew up surrounded by the history and heritage of the Columban monks.

“I like to imagine that I daily walk in the footsteps of monks. Whenever possible I can be found in my studio, surrounded by fabric and paper, threads, paints and dyes.”

The exhibition will be launched on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm and all are welcome. It will run until early September 2023.