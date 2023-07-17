They will celebrate with a launch gig in Colgan Hall, Carndonagh on July 21 as part of the Earagail Arts Festival. Tickets here - https://eaf.ie/events/the-henry-girls/

The new single, ‘A Time to Grow,’ is a song that emerges from the depths of darkness, offering solace and inspiration during challenging times. The song serves as a reminder that even when hope seems distant and there is always an opportunity for personal growth and learning.

The album is produced by Tommy McLaughlin (Soak, Pillow Queens, Ailbhe Reddy), a highly respected producer and engineer who has played an instrumental role in bringing ‘A Time to Grow’ to life. Recorded at Attica Audio, nestled in the idyllic surroundings of the Donegal countryside overlooking Mount Errigal, Tommy has added depth and texture to each track on the album whether it’s through his skilful guitar arrangements, subtle synth layers, or driving bass lines. Tommy’s contributions have elevated the album to new heights, creating a sonic landscape that perfectly complements the Henry Girls’ evocative melodies and poignant lyrics.

The Henry Girls.

Furthermore, ‘A Time to Grow’; features special guest appearances by Denise Boyle from Glenties, an exceptional Fiddle player, and Rioghnach Connolly from Armagh, whose ethereal vocals and enchanting flute playing lend an extra layer of magic to the track ‘Not Your Fight’ which she also co-wrote. The combined talents of Tommy, Denise, and Rioghnach add an additional dimension to the album, creating moments of sheer musical brilliance that are sure to captivate audiences. With ‘A Time to Grow’ The Henry Girls seek to remind us all that even in the face of uncertainty, music can be a powerful force for healing and growth.

For more information, please visit The Henry Girls’ official website at www.thehenrygirls.com. Stay tuned for updates on the album release, tour dates, and more.

The Henry Girls are a renowned folk trio hailing from North Donegal. Comprising sisters Karen, Lorna, and Joleen McLaughlin, their mesmerizing harmonies and performances have captivated audiences across the globe.