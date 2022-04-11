Jazz Hubs to make welcome return to City of Derry Jazz Fest

The north's biggest Jazz Festival is back on the Bank Holiday Weekend from Thursday April 28, to Monday May 2, after two years in a virtual format and is expected to attract over 70,000 revellers to the City Centre over the five days.

The hubs at Bennigans Bar, The Playhouse and Magee’s Great Hall cater for jazz aficionados seeking the authentic experience however they can be enjoyed by anyone.

They will feature over 25 mainly local acts over the five days including the Jack McHale Trio who kick things off in Bennigans on Thursday at 8pm, the National Youth Orchestra at Magee and The Randy Ingram Trio at the Playhouse.

John Leighton

Bennigans owner John Leighton will bring his Quintet to the venue at 5pm on Saturday while a smaller trio ensemble will take to the stage at 8pm on Sunday night.

Festival and Events Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Andrea Campbell, said they were delighted to bring the hubs back to a live audience for the first time in three tears.

“The Jazz Hub initiative was traditionally one of the most popular elements of the programme before we had to host the festival virtually for the last two years due to the pandemic,” she said.

“We have secured a stellar line-up at each venue and we are particularly pleased to offer the platform to mainly local acts whose opportunities to perform to a live audience have been severely impacted by Covid.

“The intimate venues are an ideal place to relax, unwind and enjoy the authentic Jazz experience so why not access the programme now and book your tickets for your chosen hub performance?”

Tickets for Bennigans Bar range in price from £5 - £10 and can be booked by calling the Box Office at 028 71 269127, tickets for the Playhouse, priced £6 and £8 can be booked online by calling 028 71 268027 or online at derryplayhouse.co.uk.

The events at Magee’s Great Hall all have free admission.

Full Jazz Hub programme: Thursday 28th April: Bennigans Bar 8pm: Jack McHale Trio, The Playhouse 8pm: The Randy Ingram Trio, Bennigans Bar 11pm: Led Zeppelin Tribute

Friday 29th April: Great Hall Magee 2.30pm: National Youth Orchestra, Bennigans Bar 5pm: Caolan Hutchinson Trio, Great Hall Magee 7pm: Matt Curran Band, Bennigans Bar 8pm: Aoife Doyle Band, The Playhouse 8pm: Linley Hamilton Quintet, Great Hall Magee 8.15pm: Antionette McAllister, Bennigans Bar 11pm: Murray Brothers Quartet

Saturday 30th April: Bennigans Bar 5pm: John Leighton Quintet, Great Hall Magee 7pm: Suzanne Savage, The Playhouse 8pm: Michael Janisch Band, Great Hall Magee 8.15pm: Scott Flanigan Trio, Bennigans Bar 9pm: Buckley / Beckett / Donohue Trio, Bennigans Bar 11pm: The Funkitects

Sunday 1st May: The Playhouse 3pm: Paul McIntyre Quartet, Great Hall Magee 2pm: The MingUUS Project, Bennigans Bar 5pm: Comrade Hat, Great Hall Magee 7pm: Ursula and Co, Bennigans Bar 8pm: Joseph Leighton Trio, The Playhouse 8pm: Tom Ollendorff Trio, Bennigans Bar 11pm: Jam Session