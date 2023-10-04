News you can trust since 1772

Jika Jika announces Fatboy Slim gig

Legendary big beat producer and DJ Fatboy Slim is to play Derry on October 21.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST
Norman Cook 'Fatboy Slim' performing in London in 2017. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)Norman Cook 'Fatboy Slim' performing in London in 2017. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Norman Cook 'Fatboy Slim' performing in London in 2017. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jika Jika, the Derry electronic dance music promoter founded by Stephen Porter, announced the gig on its social media channels.

“It's 1997 and every man, woman and their dog is trying desperately to grab tickets to an unmissable gig - headlined by no other than legendary DJ Fatboy Slim..

"Fast forward to 2023 and the party of the century is actually happening!!” it tweeted.

Tickets for the forthcoming gig at the Unit 8 Warehouse in Pennyburn Industrial Estate go on sale at 10am on Thursday.

    Norman Cook, who performs under the Fatboy Slim moniker, has also released music with The Housemartins, Beats International, Freak Power, Pizzaman, Mighty Dub Katz and The Brighton Port Authority.

    His most famous singles include ‘The Rockafeller Skank’, ‘Gangster Trippin’’, ‘Praise You’ and ‘Right Here, Right Now’.

    Nujamz & Cisco and Stephen Porter are also on the bill for the highly-anticipated gig on Saturday, October 21.

