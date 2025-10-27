Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri to perform special Derry concert ahead of planned retirement

After more than 25 years of enchanting audiences across the UK and Europe, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri are coming to Derry for an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and artistry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special concert is part of The Long Ride Home – Kiki’s final Irish tour before her planned retirement in 2025.

Kiki and Carmelo bring a rare intimacy to the stage, blending Kiki’s unmistakable voice with Carmelo’s masterful guitar work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, they strip their songs to their purest form – creating performances that are heartfelt, emotional, and deeply personal.

Kiki Dee

Their most recent album, The Long Ride Home (2022), has earned widespread praise for its haunting and reflective song-writing. Fans can expect a moving mix of new material, beloved covers of artists such as Kate Bush, Leonard Cohen, and Frank Sinatra, and, of course, timeless classics including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,’ ‘I Got The Music In Me,’ ‘Loving & Free,’ and ‘Amoureuse.’

A Remarkable Career

Kiki Dee’s extraordinary musical journey spans over six decades. Born in Bradford, she began performing in the early 1960s and soon became the first British artist signed to Motown Records. Her rich career has seen collaborations with legends including Elton John, Dusty Springfield, and Frank Wilson, and unforgettable performances such as Live Aid in 1985.

Her partnership with Carmelo Luggeri began in 1994, and the duo have since carved a unique space in acoustic music, creating albums such as Almost Naked, Where Rivers Meet, A Place Where I Can Go, and So… Here We Are Vol. 1.

Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri play Carlisle Road Methodist Church on Friday, November 21. Doors 6.45pm. Show at 7.30pm. Tickets via Eventbrite.