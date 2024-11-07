Kneecap Derry concert green-lit for Templemore Sports Complex with 4,500-capacity tent planned

Kneecap | Contributed

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved a Kneecap concert at Templemore Sports Complex.

The concert was initially set to take place on November 2 at St Columb’s Park, Waterside, but was postponed due to objections from the Unionist community and will now take place at the new venue on Saturday, November 23.

At a special meeting of the council’s Health and Community Committee meeting this week, members approved the entertainment licence to hold the concert, as well as approving a five-day licence for the gravel pitch at Templemore to allow for the erection and removal of a 4,500-capacity tent, with a licence fee of £1,650.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said the application process had been a “saga that points out the need for a dedicated venue space within the district”.

“Particularly within the Derry side to hold and be able to cater for a very quick turnaround in terms of music events,” he said.

“Many people are looking forward to having Kneecap playing in our city, and as a Ballyarnett councillor I look forward to them coming to our area.

“I’m very, very disappointed that we’ve had to go through a protracted process, given public commentary by some people around the original application.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris had voiced objections to the press when the concert was scheduled for St Columb’s Park, but said that her party was “happy enough as long as everything is as it should be and all processes have been followed” during the application process.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs said it was “absolutely insulting towards council officers” to suggest anything other than the proper process has been followed.

He added: “This has been a protracted process, which could have been cleared up sooner in my view, and we are here today to try and get it over the line so people can enjoy an event.

“For anybody to try and suggest that the process may not have been followed is frankly disgusting and in complete contempt of the due diligence that officers show in this council.”

Councillor Tierney concluded by thanking Kneecap and the promoters for “sticking with this process” .

“Because they could have went somewhere else,” he said.

“This is a good news story for the city, particularly for Ballyarnett, and certain opinions around this concert have had too much airtime.

“I would suggest we concentrate on the good that’s coming out of this meeting and talk about the positives.

“I don’t want to go back and talk about what happened in the past and people’s mistakes, because that’s exactly what they were.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council members had previously locked horns over the venue change for an upcoming Kneecap concert in Derry.

At the October Full Council Meeting, some members claimed the DUP were scaring promoters and argued that no party should have the power to veto events at council venues.

Ald. McMorris responded at the time: “We have a right to voice our opinions and the majority of the people that contacted us was opposed to this being in a shared space within the Waterside.”

