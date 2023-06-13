Live music, markets, Kidz Farm and BMX skills and scooter stunts at Strabane Summer Jamm this weekend

The festival will take place this Saturday, June 17th, with an action packed day of outdoor music and entertainment planned.

The event attracts thousands of visitors every year, and anyone planning on going along this weekend is encouraged to plan their trip, with some road closures and diversions in place.

There’s a packed programme of entertainment planned throughout Saturday for all the family from 12noon – 5pm, with street performances, street drumming, and circus school skills.

Strabane Summer Jamm takes place this Saturday, June 17.

Main Street will host live music and entertainment, market stalls, the Loughs Agency Marine Machine, an array of training services, and a live performance by Strabane Brass Band.

Railway Street will play host to Kidz Farm, Cage Soccer and river safety from Community Rescue Services. The Alley Theatre will also have live music and story-telling sessions throughout the afternoon.

Urban Sports drop in workshops will be taking place in Castle Street from 12noon – 5pm. From BMX skills to scooter stunts, young people and adults are invited to enter the Action Sports Arena where they will have the chance to brush up on a range of new activities led by a team of expert coaches from the Urban Sports team.

Cullens Funfair will be taking up residence in the Canal Carpark from June 16 – 25 for anyone who wants to start the celebrations early.

Strabane Summer Jamm. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 15.06.19

Visitors are advised that streets will be busy with lots of activities taking place in and around the town centre, so motorists should use the town centre car parks, or if possible travel to the event using public transport. Disabled parking will be available in Canal Basin North Car Park, Railway Street Car Park, Butcher Street Car Park and in Upper & Lower Main Street Car Park.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said the anticipation was already building ahead of Saturday. “With the exceptional weather I think everyone is just loving the opportunity to get outdoors and soak up some of that sun, and Strabane Summer Jamm is the perfect excuse.

"There is so much happening in the town on Saturday and there will be a real holiday buzz about the place. I just want to remind people that there will be some minor disruption to traffic flow in some areas, so anyone driving to the event should follow directions and plan ahead for parking."

“The festival provides a platform for local businesses to showcase products and services and I hope that everyone will take the opportunity to support them over the weekend. I am really looking forward to seeing everyone out and about – this is my first big community event since taking up the role of Mayor. It’s going to be a fabulous day out.”

Businesses are also looking forward to a welcome boost to trade over the weekend and a campaign is currently shining a spotlight on all the town has to offer, led by Strabane BID.

The Love Strabane campaign has been running in the lead up to Strabane Summer Jamm, and is encouraging people to shop local and support the many independent and bespoke businesses that are driving the local economy.

The campaign showcases the services and bargains available in the town, as BID Chair Michael Kelly explained: “Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) is running a Love Strabane campaign in conjunction with Summer Jamm to bring you the very best of Strabane. We want to showcase the fantastic offering we have here in the town and encourage locals and visitors to call in and support local businesses."

“With a strong hospitality sector, we have many award-winning restaurants such as Oysters, Tusk and The Banks as well as delicious local cafés so customers can avail of our wonderful hospitality. Strabane is also renowned for being a hotspot for independent businesses and offers unique one-off pieces that you can’t find anywhere else so we’d encourage everyone to love local and support local on the day and we can’t wait to see the town transformed into a hub of activity and vibrancy.”