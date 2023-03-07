Major music gigs planned for Derry this summer, as Second Sounds and Beyond The City launch

Second Sounds will come to St. Columb’s Park this May Bank Holiday, with three shows planned.

On Friday, May 26, country stars Derek Ryan, Mike Denver and Johnny Brady will kick off proceedings with a night of the best country music Ireland has to offer.

Gavin James, returns to the city after a sold-out Millennium Forum date in 2022. He will headline Saturday, May 27, being joined by folk-rock act Hermitage Green and Derry’s own Lavengro.

Ryan McMullan

The final night of Second Sounds is set to feature one of Irish music’s household names - to be announced in the coming weeks. Watch this space!

Beyond The City will see crowds flock to Ebrington Square in August, for four nights of live music. With the full line-up yet to be released, one show has been confirmed with the ever-popular Ryan McMullan joining Roisin O and Paper Tides in a highly anticipated, Friday, August 25 date.

Thomas O’Kane, Live at The Square said: “We have been working hard to bring two weekends of music which will not only entice people to come to Derry, but hopefully boost the city’s profile as an attractive destination for the best music talent.

"The calibre of acts performing during Second Sounds and Beyond the City will hopefully position both weekends as exciting events for locals and visitors alike - with something for everyone.”

Tickets are available on Glistrr, with accommodation packages also available.

