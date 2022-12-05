Malin Head Christmas Bazar returns this weekend
One of Inishowen’s most eagerly-awaited Christmas days out is set to return this weekend.
Malin Head Community Association have been running their Annual Bazaar since the 80s and it’s always a great day for the community group and for all the people who go along and win great prizes.
This year’s Bazaar will take place this Sunday, December 11 at 2pm at the Malin Head Community Centre .
As always, there will be many fantastic prizes on offer and organisers have encouraged everyone to get there early in order to get a seat.
Prizes for this year’s event this have all been donated by local businesses, along with some local politicians and some hoteliers too.
Those who attend can win all sorts of prizes, including vouchers, hotel breaks, drink, cosmetics, toys, hampers and much more.
Make sure to check out the Malin Head Community Facebook page to see all the great prizes, which were all sponsored by local businesses. The main prizes are a £500 voucher for the Merchant Hotel, Belfast – sponsored by Ballygorman Contracts Ltd, a 60inch LG Smart tv, and two-nights break in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal and lots, lots more! All are very welcome to attend this much-loved community event.
Also ahead this year is the Malin Head Swim on St Stephens Day 2022 at Portmor Pier, Malin Head. All the money raised this year is in aid of Malin Head Community Association Limited and for the Friends of Inishowen Hospice; every donation will help. Time of swim will be confirmed on the Malin Head Community Facebook page closer to the date. See https://www.facebook.com/malinheadcommunity