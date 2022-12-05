Malin Head Community Association have been running their Annual Bazaar since the 80s and it’s always a great day for the community group and for all the people who go along and win great prizes.

This year’s Bazaar will take place this Sunday, December 11 at 2pm at the Malin Head Community Centre .

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, there will be many fantastic prizes on offer and organisers have encouraged everyone to get there early in order to get a seat.

Malin Head Community Centre. Picture: Google Earth.

Most Popular

Prizes for this year’s event this have all been donated by local businesses, along with some local politicians and some hoteliers too.

Those who attend can win all sorts of prizes, including vouchers, hotel breaks, drink, cosmetics, toys, hampers and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure to check out the Malin Head Community Facebook page to see all the great prizes, which were all sponsored by local businesses. The main prizes are a £500 voucher for the Merchant Hotel, Belfast – sponsored by Ballygorman Contracts Ltd, a 60inch LG Smart tv, and two-nights break in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal and lots, lots more! All are very welcome to attend this much-loved community event.