Married At First Sight MAFS applications open for future seasons of hit E4 TV show
The previous season of the reality show was one of the biggest streamed shows on E4 and the second most streamed show during its run in autumn 2023.
Married at First Sight UK is described as ‘a bold social experiment where single people, matched by experts, marry total strangers, who they meet for the very first time on their wedding day’.
A spokesperson for the production company behind the show said: “After meeting at the altar, the newlyweds will go on a luxury honeymoon, before moving in together, alongside the other couples within the experiment.
"Each week, the couples will be put through challenges, carefully designed by the experts, to help strengthen and expedite their relationship.
"They will then attend weekly dinner parties with the other couples, as well as a weekly Commitment Ceremony, to discuss their relationship with the experts. The couples must then decide if they want to stay in the experiment or whether they want to go their separate ways.”
The spokesperson said that the previous series have seen success stories “celebrating love in all its forms, including successful LGBTQ+ marriages... with four married couples who’ve gone on to start families, after being matched on the show”.
Anyone who may be interested in applying to be on a future series of the ‘Married at First Sight UK’ show is asked to follow the link: https://shortaudition.com/MAFSUK5
