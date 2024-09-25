Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The E4 BAFTA-nominated series ‘Married at First Sight UK’ are looking for singletons who are “brave enough to marry at first sight for a future series”.

The previous season of the reality show was one of the biggest streamed shows on E4 and the second most streamed show during its run in autumn 2023.

Married at First Sight UK is described as ‘a bold social experiment where single people, matched by experts, marry total strangers, who they meet for the very first time on their wedding day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the production company behind the show said: “After meeting at the altar, the newlyweds will go on a luxury honeymoon, before moving in together, alongside the other couples within the experiment.

Married At First Sight auditions are open for future seasons.

"Each week, the couples will be put through challenges, carefully designed by the experts, to help strengthen and expedite their relationship.

"They will then attend weekly dinner parties with the other couples, as well as a weekly Commitment Ceremony, to discuss their relationship with the experts. The couples must then decide if they want to stay in the experiment or whether they want to go their separate ways.”

The spokesperson said that the previous series have seen success stories “celebrating love in all its forms, including successful LGBTQ+ marriages... with four married couples who’ve gone on to start families, after being matched on the show”.

Anyone who may be interested in applying to be on a future series of the ‘Married at First Sight UK’ show is asked to follow the link: https://shortaudition.com/MAFSUK5