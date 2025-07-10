Were you one of those people who caught Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance at Back To The Beginning last weekend (July 5, 2025)?

Me too! And perhaps it’s also led to you dusting off that old box of cassette tapes, whether to show a younger generation that yes, we did use to listen to music on that ‘archaic’ format (by today’s standards), or maybe just to reminisce about a time that you could walk into Woolworths, pick up the latest heavy metal release, and have enough change to get some lolly mix. Or that might just be me...

But with a newer generation of music fans gravitating towards all the things us ‘older lot’ used to consider the cutting-edge of technology, it might be worth taking a look at how much some of those cassette tape releases are worth. Thanks to the Discogs app, it’s as easy as scanning a barcode or typing in the catalogue number on their website. You never know – as it stands, that Death Angel tape you have lying around somewhere is actually worth something, or at least sold for an incredible price through the online marketplace.

So, for hard rock, metal, and that cacophony of noise in between (the type your parents loathed when you’d play it on the car stereo), what have been some of the most expensive sales on Discogs for the lovable, if not sometimes infuriating (like getting your tape chewed up), magnetic strip of musical history?

1 . Alice In Chains - MTV Unplugged (£51.09) An iconic live document. This 1996 Spanish cassette album (CBS ‎– COL 484300-4) captures one of Alice in Chains' most powerful and poignant performances, a definitive acoustic set that remains highly sought after by fans and collectors of specific regional pressings. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Metallica - Nothing Else Matters (£58.03) The power of an anthem. This 1992 US cassette single (Elektra ‎– 4-64770), featuring SR and Dolby HX Pro, stands out for its high value, demonstrating how an iconic song from a global metal titan can drive significant collector demand even on a single format - that's two songs on one tape for that amount! | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Rage Against The Machine - Renegades (£72.64) A late-era rarity. This 2000 US cassette album (Epic ‎– ET 85289) is valuable due to its production year, as commercial cassette releases were largely phased out in major Western markets by this time, making this a scarcer collectible for Rage Against The Machine fans. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales