Muff’s DJ Ois Bosh teams up with Dublin vocalist Cian O'Donoghue for new track 'Grab Ya Body'

DJ Ois Bosh, left and Cian O'Donoghue

The release is out on all major streaming platforms and is already picking up momentum with radio support on national radio such as IRadio & Cork’s 96fm.

‘Grab Ya Body’ is a track with a commercial dance-house vibe.

It is resonant of vibes created by world-renowned & Swiss artist, EDX.

Ois (aka Oisin McLaughlin, from Muff) said: “The track is all about that intoxicating moment when you connect with someone's eyes and you can't look away, you're

pulled to each other like two magnets and this raw chemistry between you take over and that's what we tried to capture in this song.

Featuring on the track is Dublin’s Cian O’Donoghue, who is a 22 year old artist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Dublin. He began his solo career in 2022, releasing two songs 'Smile' and 'Silver Lining'. As a producer, he has amassed over 200,000 streams working with artists such as Jamie McIntyre, Ger and Michael Runswick.

This isn't Bosh’s first connection with a vocalist from Dublin as his last release ‘4AM’ with Noah Scolard was snapped up just over a year ago. The track went onto rack up some massive success across Ireland & the UK. It was featured on the likes of RTE 2FM, IRADIO & COOL FM to name a few. The track recently passed a million plays in which Bosh said was ‘a thing of dreams.’

2022 was an incredible year for Ois Bosh, a regular in local clubs in across the North West and has now moved onto a number of

residencies in Galway, Sligo, Westmeath, Cork & Tipperary. Bosh has recently played the 3Arena for the second time, as well as opening up Foroige Amplied Festival in Mayo to over 4000 people. He is set to close off Dergfest 2023 on July 31.

Be sure to keep your eyes open for announcements on his Facebook & Instagram: @oisbosh.

“Grab Ya Body” is available to download & stream on all major streaming platforms now.

Spotify: