New TV doc celebrates Daniel O’Donnell at 60

Daniel O’Donnell and his wife, Majella.

“Daniel O’Donnell – The Boy From Donegal”, which will be screened on BBC One NI on Tuesday, December 28 (10.35pm), offers an insight into the man himself with exclusive access to Daniel during his recent UK and US tour.

It also includes contributions from friends, colleagues and fans who have played an important role in his private and professional life over the years.

The film also includes interviews with his wife Majella, sister Margo, and, in a TV first, Daniel’s eldest brother, John Bosco, who all talk about their relationships with Daniel over the years.

Although he found professional success early on, Daniel’s own life has not been without its trials. His father, Francie, passed away when Daniel was only six, leaving his impoverished mother to raise the family alone. And, in recent years, he has also supported his wife through her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. In addition, his charity work has also made a lasting impact on the lives of many people in need around the world.