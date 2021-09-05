New Void gallery to host talented Turkish artist in Derry

Cevdet Erek in front of Bergama Stereo in Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin 2019. Photograph by Mathias Voelzke.

Beating a Retreat is the name of the exhibition and a preview will take place on September 4 from 6-8pm. Cevdet Erek is an Istanbul-based artist and musician who has a background in architecture and sound engineering.

The exhibition was disrupted due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions. Erek has composed a new sound pieced titled: “Back with a Bodhran.”

A popular instrument widely associated with traditional Irish music of the 1960s. Erek draws parallels between the bodhran and instruments widely used across Turkey, Northern Africa and the Middle East.

The artist will also present a wall piece utilising parchment similar to the drum’s skin. Erek draws on our perception and experience of time in the series “Rulers and Rhythm Studies. A new ruler conceived for this exhibition, Ruler 2019 BC19 to 1AC19, bases itself on an imaginary COVID-19 calendar that takes 2020. The exhibition servers as a punctuation and meditates on where we are at present as we move through this tumultuous period.

Erek has displayed his work internationally. Travelling exhibitions to places such Mexico, Australia, Switzerland, America and Italy. In 2017 he represented Turkey at the 57th Venice Biennale with of his famous installations.

His latest exhibition, Beating a Retreat starts and ends with the sound work Welcome and Goodbye - a piece that builds on Erek’s previous large scale installations.

Welcome and Goodbye utilises signals which interfere differently, corresponding to whether you are entering or leaving the exhibition.

In 2012 Erek showed his installation Room of Rhythms and has had solo exhibitions at venues including the Art Institute of Chicago.

Void Art Gallery is supported by the Arts Council Northern Ireland, Department for Communities, The National Lottery Community Fund, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Enkalon Foundation, Ragdoll Foundation, COVID-19 Charities Fund, The Arts Society Art Fund and the Garfield Weston Foundation.

The Void Art Gallery is also a member of the PlusTate network.

If you require any more information about the exhibition, contact the Void Gallery at 02871 308080.