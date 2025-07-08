Two down and several more to come – but for those bookmakers who thought that Oasis would break up before their first show in Cardiff last week, think again.

Considered one of the biggest pop culture moments this year (if not longer), those who didn’t get the chance to experience Oasis live managed to live vicariously through the numerous live feeds on social media. This included one of the bigger talking points: someone using Shazam despite paying upwards of £300 for a ticket to the affair.

That merchandise on offer, though, especially considering the magnitude of the event, could be worth something in a few years’ time – even if the price of seeing Oasis from their heyday to now is an incredibly expensive affair. But for those who were at Knebworth in 1996 still clinging onto that T-shirt, you might want to investigate the prices on eBay currently.

While we took a look before the advent of Oasis’s first show on July 4, 2025, has such a fervent demand for tickets and merchandise led to an uptick in sales on marketplaces such as eBay, especially when it comes to vintage tour shirts of yesteryear?

Only one way to find out – let’s hop back onto eBay and find out what has sold for vast amounts during the immediate run-up to the Gallagher brothers’ triumphant return, and if there are any more dartboards up for auction?

1 . Oasis 1990s ringer shirt with official logo A quintessential piece of 90s Oasis wear, this vintage official band t-shirt (Size XL) captures the band's iconic understated style. The classic blue ringer design with the subtle Oasis logo is instantly recognizable to any true fan. This pre-owned garment fetched a respectable £156.72, demonstrating the consistent demand for authentic and well-preserved memorabilia from their golden age. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 1999-2000 era T-shirt (official merchandise) This vintage official band t-shirt, dating from the cusp of the millennium (1999-2000), features a striking, instantly recognizable design. It's a genuine piece of Britpop history, with its Y2K era aesthetic and pre-owned charm adding to its authenticity. This rare gem recently commanded a price of £224.32, underscoring its appeal to collectors of vintage music apparel. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Oasis Supersonic 1994 promotional tour poster A truly rare find, this large vintage 'Supersonic' 1994 promo poster offers a direct glimpse into the very beginning of Oasis's meteoric rise. Commemorating their debut single and early tour dates, it’s a foundational piece of Britpop history. Despite its pre-owned status, its scarcity and historical significance saw it sell for a notable £104.72, proving the value of early promotional material. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Official Oasis 1996 Knebworth T-Shirt Commemorating the legendary concerts that solidified Oasis's place in history, this shirt is more than just merchandise – it's a memento from an unforgettable cultural event. In pre-owned condition, its authenticity and historical significance made it a highly sought-after item, selling for a strong £260.72. This is a must-have for those who witnessed, or wished they had witnessed, that iconic weekend. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images Photo Sales