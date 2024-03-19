With opening night on Wednesday, March 20, for the musical theatre group LMS, audience members are urged to ‘pick a pocket or two’ (but not really!) to secure a ticket to this fantastic show.

With a huge cast of more than 80 featuring members from the city and the general north west area, Oliver! is set to be a smash hit with local audiences.

Booking is open now for Oliver at www.millenniumforum.co.uk but be quick as the show only runs until Saturday, March 23...and you don’t want to be left wanting MORE!

1 . THEATRE Kieran Connor as Fagin in LMS' production of Oliver! which runs in the Millennium Forum from March 20-23. Photo: JOHN PURVIA Photo Sales

2 . THEATRE Matthew Irwin as Bill Sykes and Sophie Doran as Nancy in LMS' production of Oliver! which runs in the Millennium Forum from March 20-23. Photo: JOHN OURVIS Photo Sales

3 . THEATRE Some of the cast in LMS' production of Oliver! which runs in the Millennium Forum from March 20-23. Photo: JOHN PURVIS Photo Sales