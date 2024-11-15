Raymond Wilson's new book front and back cover.

“When I tell people I work as a full-time artist, their next question is, ‘What sort of artist are you?’”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Raymond Watson's latest book answers this title question with engaging stories about his curious art journeys during the last 10 years.

In entitled ‘What Sort Of Artist Are You?’ he recounts and illustrates a selection of unique art-stories that range from international war zones to the local community ‘down the road’. These stories explore original and creative exhibitions, community projects, and residencies between 2014 and 2024. The book is illustrated with more than 120 colour photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raymond will launch his new 184 page work, which is published by Lúbaan Publications, at The Playhouse, Derry at 7pm on Thursday, December 5.

Steve Lally, writer and storyteller will deliver an introduction at the launch.

Raymond said anyone who believes an artist's life is uncomplicated must read this book.

These art stories describe the challenge and process of creating new projects and exhibitions, in conflict zones like Israel and Palestine, the magic of making multimedia art about honey bees, and the poetry of Seamus Heaney, art in the desert refugee camps of Western Sahara, soundscape portraits, painting with illegal migrants in Italy, sculpting the Good Friday Agreement in Ireland, the mystery of mythical Broighter Gold Hoard and audio-visual projects.

Raymond said: “I wanted to catalogue my art stories and present examples of the practical realities of life as an art activist and a creator of new ideas. Most people only experience the gallery exhibition of art, here I provide a discussion of the processes, struggles, and challenges of making original art from the blank canvas ideas to the finished and tangible art pieces and gallery exhibitions.”

Raymond Watson is a multimedia artist who lives in and creates art in, rural County Antrim, close to Cushendall.

To order a copy of the book email directly: [email protected] or visit the website: www.thehandsofhistory.com