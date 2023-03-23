Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical JR’ at Derry's Nazareth House PS next week

Key Stage 2 children from the school have been rehearsing for a number of months now in anticipation of the opening night on Tuesday and they will be under the direction of former school principal Mr. Paul O’Hea and talented school music coordinator Mrs Joanna Higgins.

Principal Mrs. Roisin Blackery said rehearsing had been going on over the last few months with the children staying on after school to get everything in order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children are really excited about taking part in the musical Matilda. They have put so much hard work over this past few months and many extra hours in the evenings. We know this will be a resounding success and tickets are selling like hotcakes!’

The cast of Matilda. (Jim McCafferty Photography)

Most Popular

Performances will be held at the school on Tuesday 28, Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 March in the School Assembly Hall, starting at 7.30pm each night.

Thanking Mr. O’Hea for all his work, and indeed all who are putting on the performances, Mrs. Blackery concluded: “A big thank you to both Mr. O’Hea and Mrs Higgins for their continued involvement in these, now legendary, shows. We are all looking forward to a successful three nights and I would encourage all to come along and see the wonderful work put in by all involved, especially the children of Nazareth House PS.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £6.0,0 with child places available at £4.00 and can be got from the school office.

Matilda The Musical JR