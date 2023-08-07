News you can trust since 1772
Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with singer Ryan McMullan, backing artists Cheryl Ann and TeleZura , event officials and the Starrs family who won tickets to the event at the official launch of his forthcoming gig ‘Live in the Square’, Ebrington on 25th August. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 67Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with singer Ryan McMullan, backing artists Cheryl Ann and TeleZura , event officials and the Starrs family who won tickets to the event at the official launch of his forthcoming gig ‘Live in the Square’, Ebrington on 25th August. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 67
Ryan McMullan returning to Derry for biggest show ever Beyond the City in Ebrington

Ryan McMullan visited the Guildhall ahead of his highly-anticipated August 25 Beyond the City gig in Ebrington Square.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST

The Portaferry singer-songwriter is returning to Derry for his biggest show ever.

He be joined by the incredible Róisín O and Paper Tides.

Tickets for the outdoor gig at Ebrington Square are available at https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/ryan-mcmullan/

Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with singer Ryan McMullan and Danielle, Sophia, Nathan and Sienna Starrs family who won tickets to Ryan’s forthcoming gig ‘Live in the Square’, Ebrington on 25th August. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 66

Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with singer Ryan McMullan, backing artists Cheryl Ann and TeleZura and event officials at the official launch of his forthcoming gig ‘Live in the Square’, Ebrington on 25th August. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 65

Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with singer Ryan McMullan, backing artists Cheryl Ann and TeleZura at the official launch of his forthcoming gig ‘Live in the Square’, Ebrington on 25th August. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 64

Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with singer Ryan McMullan at the official launch of his forthcoming gig ‘Live in the Square’, Ebrington on 25th August. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 63

