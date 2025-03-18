Saw Doctors, Human League and Picture This to play Donegal's Summer Sessions festival in Letterkenny

Irish music legends The Saw Doctors have been confirmed for this year’s Summer Sessions in Letterkenny.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saw Doctors plus special guests will perform at the festival in the Donegal town on Saturday, August 16.

Tickets for the gig go on sale this Friday, March 21 at 10am at www.SawDoctors.com with presale early access sign-ups already available via all Summer Sessions social media platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Summer Sessions said: “This hugely anticipated concert will see The Saw Doctors performing all their big hits including N17, Green and Red of Mayo, I Useta Lover, To Win Just Once, Joyce Country Ceili Band, Clare Island and so much more.

Davy Carton (L) and Leo Moran of the band "The Saw Doctors" performing previously on stage at Irving Plaza in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

"The band will only be performing two other Irish shows in Dublin and Cork this Summer, so this is one not to be missed.”

Summer Sessions is a festival series of shows ‘Live At The Big Top’, located off the Kiltoy Roundabout, Letterkenny which will see Irish and International artists take to the stage with a variety of shows.

“The main objectives of this series are to increase the tourism offerings in Letterkenny and across Donegal throughout the Summer, and also boost the local economy whilst promoting the arts,” a spokesperson said.

Other shows currently announced and on sale as part of Summer Sessions 2025 include The Human League on Thursday, August 21 and Picture This on Friday and Saturday, August 22 and 23.

It is understood that there are more shows to be announced.

Follow @SummerSessionsIrl on Social Media Platforms for all info on shows occurring in 2025.