Shania Twain to play show in Belfast this summer
Five-time Grammy Award-winner and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain is to play a show in Belfast this summer.
The Canadian country-pop star will play a headline show at Ormeau Park, Belsonic on Thursday, June 27.
Support will be provided by Rag'n'Bone Man.
Twain shot to international stardom in the 1990s with hits ‘You're Still the One’, ‘That Don't Impress Me Much’ and ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’
The show will come amid a Las Vegas residency that starts in May.