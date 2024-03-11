Special Olympics Club excited to showcase at town’s St Patrick’s Day parade: 'This is an opportunity we will relish'
The club are helping to celebrate 100 years of Team Ireland taking part in the Olympic Games.
The announcement comes as the group were formed in 2004 to provide a welcoming sporting environment for people with physical and learning disabilities to enable them to take part in sport and develop their skills.
Over the last 20 years they have taken part in a range of sports and enjoyed significant success on the world stage.
Highlights include Special Olympic Games medals for the likes of Libby McFarland, Martina McGrath, Nuala Brown, Siobhan McCay and Vicky Magill.
The group’s founder member and Chairman Bill McIntyre said the opportunity to perform and connect with thousands of people on one of the town’s largest scale events of the year is one they will relish:
“The St Patrick’s Day parade is a chance to showcase what we’re all about, where everyone has their place and people of all abilities have an opportunity to participate,” he said.
“We had originally planned to take part in 2020 when the parade was cancelled at the start of the Covid pandemic so we’re looking forward to getting the opportunity to finally take part.
“It’s an opportunity we will relish, our athletes have plenty of experience of performing in front of large attendances and they can’t wait to feed off the huge crowds that will line the streets of the town.”
The group have trained and competed in over the last 20 years include athletics, swimming, kayaking, 10-pin bowling, football, basketball and more.
“We have members of all ages and ability levels,” Bill continued, “It gives them a chance to improve their skills and feel accepted and comfortable through regular training and participating.
“The most important thing however is the happiness and enjoyment it brings them and I hope the people of Strabane get a sense of that when they see our smiling faces come through the town on 17 March.”
The Strabane Special Olympics Club meets weekly at The Bog Hall in Sion Mills from 8pm – 9.30pm, with new members “always welcome to come along and get involved.”
For more information on the Strabane Special Olympics Club contact Chairman Bill McIntyre on 07715584460. Alternatively those interesting in finding out more information can also email: [email protected].
Derry City and Strabane District Council have launched a comprehensive programme of entertainment. The activity planned includes music, drama and entertainment and the headline event, the annual parade, which will depart from the Melmount Road at the Holy Cross Primary School at 2pm.
The Alley Theatre are hosting free family entertainment, arts and crafts and live music.
The route for the town’s parade is from Holy Cross School, through Melmount Road, Bridge Street Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Road and finishes in Dock Street.
Full details of the Strabane St Patrick’s Day celebrations, including more information around timings, are available at derrystrabane.com/springcarnival.