St Columb’s School of Music to welcome world-famous MozART group
St Columb’s School of Music is delighted to welcome the world famous MozART Group, who will perform in concert on Saturday, March 5in St Columb’s Cathedral at 7.30pm.
MozART Group is a cabaret and comedy string quartet based in Warsaw, Poland, known for its unique approach of classical music.
Prior to the concert taking place, there will be a workshop, hosted by the MozART Group. The workshop will take place in the assembly hall of Foyle College and will begin at 2:30pm on March 5. The School of Music would like to reach out to the community by opening this workshop to all – not just School of Music students. If you would like the chance to meet with MozART Group in person, and enjoy their workshop, you can sign up for free at www.stcolumbsschoolofmusic.com/events.
To purchase your ticket (£20) for the 7.30pm concert in the Cathedral, please visit www.stcolumbsschoolofmusic.com/events.
Or Alternatively, call in, during opening hours to Badgers Bar & Restaurant – Event Sponsor or the School of Music (open Monday-Thursday 3-9pm).