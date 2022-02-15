St Columb’s School of Music to welcome world-famous MozART group

Prior to the concert taking place, there will be a workshop, hosted by the MozART Group. The workshop will take place in the assembly hall of Foyle College and will begin at 2:30pm on March 5. The School of Music would like to reach out to the community by opening this workshop to all – not just School of Music students. If you would like the chance to meet with MozART Group in person, and enjoy their workshop, you can sign up for free at www.stcolumbsschoolofmusic.com/events.